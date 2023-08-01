Blue Jays' Bo Bichette pulls up rounding first base, leaves game with injury

Things did not look good for Bo Bichette on Monday. (via Twitter/Sportsnet)

It was an ugly scene in Toronto on Monday for the Blue Jays — on the scoreboard and beyond.

With the Blue Jays already struggling to the tune of a 4-0 deficit to the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles, star shortstop Bo Bichette pulled up after rounding first base before being assisted off the field and leaving the game with what appeared to be a leg injury.

Bad news for the Blue Jays. All-Star Bo Bichette pulls up with an obvious injury rounding first base and is taken out of the game. pic.twitter.com/Cb1VqJafNc — The Comeback (@thecomeback) August 1, 2023

While attempting to decelerate as he trotted around first base after poking one into the right-field corner, Bichette abruptly put on the breaks, keeled over, and allowed Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo to tag him without putting up a fight. After limping and hopping around for a few seconds, Bichette was immediately helped off and appeared to be in some serious discomfort as he headed toward his team's dugout in front of a stunned-silent Rogers Centre crowd.

Santiago Espinal replaced Bichette at shortstop in the bottom of the fourth.

Bichette would be an immense, potentially insurmountable loss for Toronto if he's forced to miss any kind of serious time down the stretch, with the 25-year-old contributing 15% of the Blue Jays' hits in 2023 — the highest percentage of any AL-team's knocks this season, according to Sportsnet Stats.

Bichette leads the American League with a .321 batting average and 144 hits after reaching base on an infield single in the first on Monday night. Bichette, who also topped the AL in knocks in 2021 and 2021, has 17 home runs and 59 RBI in 106 games this season.

The Blue Jays sat 5.5 games behind the Orioles for first in the AL East entering Monday.