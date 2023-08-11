Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah optioned to minors for second time this season

Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah is returning to Triple-A Buffalo, the team announced on Friday.

Manoah, who had provided mixed results in six big-league starts since returning from his original demotion on July 7, was optioned back to the minors as the Blue Jays break away from their six-man starting rotation.

In a corresponding move, reliever Hagen Danner — who’s yet to make his MLB debut — was recalled from the Buffalo Bisons and will be active for Friday’s series opener against the Chicago Cubs, who are entering this weekend's set having won six of their last 10.

Alek Manoah has seen some tough times this season. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The 25-year-old righty grinded through his most recent start versus the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks over four innings, earning his ninth loss of 2023. That tough outing inflated his ERA to 5.87 on the season.

It was a significant step back as Manoah enjoyed an encouraging performance at Fenway Park on Aug. 4, holding the Boston Red Sox to just three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five across 6.2 innings. And he could’ve finished the seventh if not for a missed strike-three call against Yu Chang.

Toronto, rolling with a six-man staff since Hyun Jin Ryu returned from Tommy John surgery earlier this month, no longer needed to carry six viable starters with three off days (Aug. 14, 17, 21) upcoming. That meant sending someone to the bullpen or the minors — the path they ultimately chose.

Following this decision, the Blue Jays rotation now includes Kevin Gausman, José Berríos, Chris Bassitt, Yusei Kikuchi and Ryu. It also allows the bullpen to carry eight relievers once again.

Manoah will likely make a handful of starts on regular rest (four days) at Triple-A before possibly returning to the majors once rosters expand on Sep. 1. He made two minor-league starts after being optioned on June 6.

Danner, a former catcher, has split this season across three levels (Single-A, Double-A, Triple-A) and logged 39.1 innings in 33 appearances. He has posted a 3.81 ERA with 35 strikeouts over 28.1 innings with Buffalo.

The 24-year-old righty’s arsenal includes a high-90s fastball, high-80s slider and high-70s curveball.