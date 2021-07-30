MLB betting: Dodgers become even bigger World Series favorite after trade deadline
The MLB trade deadline was extremely active on Friday, and some of these deals could shape how the rest of the season transpires. The volume of player movement of the past few days has caused a significant amount of odds movement over at BetMGM.
The Los Angeles Dodgers made the biggest splash of the deadline by acquiring three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals.
The Dodgers were already the betting favorites to repeat as World Series champions. Now they are even bigger favorites. When the week began, the Dodgers were +375 to win it all. Now, after the deadline, they are +300.
Giants still lead Dodgers in NL West
The Dodgers are the World Series favorites despite being three games back of the San Francisco Giants in the NL West standings. The Giants have the best record in baseball at 64-38 and have been one of baseball’s biggest surprises.
They continue to fend off the supremely talented Dodgers as the season progresses, and they made a major addition of their own at the deadline by trading for Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.
Bryant will add a significant power bat to the lineup, and the Giants have since seen their World Series odds jump from +1200 earlier this week to +1000 on Friday.
Who else saw their odds move?
The Giants are tied with the New York Mets for the fifth-best World Series odds in Major League Baseball. The Dodgers have the best odds at BetMGM, followed by the Houston Astros at +450, the Chicago White Sox at +650 and the San Diego Padres at +900.
The Astros, White Sox and Padres all saw their World Series odds improve slightly this week. The Astros (+475 when the week began) made only a minor move Friday, adding reliever Phil Maton. They also added two other relievers earlier in the week, including Kendall Graveman and his sparkling 0.82 ERA.
The White Sox, +700 when the week began, added a big piece in closer Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs. Kimbrel boasts a ridiculous 0.49 ERA and is one of the top relievers in recent memory. The Padres, meanwhile, added Pirates All-Star Adam Frazier and jumped up from +900 to +750. The Padres are 5.5 games back of first place in the NL West but would be in position for a Wild Card berth if the season ended today.
What about the Yankees?
Another team to go all-in at the trade deadline was the New York Yankees.
The Yankees brought in a slew of talent, including Joey Gallo from the Rangers and Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs. At 53-48, the Yankees are 8.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL East, but are well within striking distance for a Wild Card spot.
The Yankees’ World Series odds jumped from +2500 all the way to +1700. Additionally, their AL pennant odds went from +1400 to +950 and their division title odds moved from +1300 to +1000.
Updated World Series odds, via BetMGM:
Dodgers: +300
Astros: +450
White Sox: +650
Padres: +900
Mets: +1000
Giants: +1000
Brewers: +1200
Red Sox: +1200
Rays: +1500
Yankees: +1700
Athletics: +3000
Blue Jays: +3000
Braves: +5000
Phillies: +5000
Reds: +8000
Indians: +10000
Cardinals: +10000
Angels: +10000
Cubs: +15000
Mariners: +15000
Marlins: +30000
Twins: +50000
Nationals: +50000
Rockies: +100000
Orioles: +100000
Tigers: +100000
Diamondbacks: +100000
Rangers: +100000
Royals: +100000
Pirates: +100000
