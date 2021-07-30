MLB betting: Dodgers become even bigger World Series favorite after trade deadline

The MLB trade deadline was extremely active on Friday, and some of these deals could shape how the rest of the season transpires. The volume of player movement of the past few days has caused a significant amount of odds movement over at BetMGM.

The Los Angeles Dodgers made the biggest splash of the deadline by acquiring three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals.

The Dodgers were already the betting favorites to repeat as World Series champions. Now they are even bigger favorites. When the week began, the Dodgers were +375 to win it all. Now, after the deadline, they are +300.

Giants still lead Dodgers in NL West

The Dodgers are the World Series favorites despite being three games back of the San Francisco Giants in the NL West standings. The Giants have the best record in baseball at 64-38 and have been one of baseball’s biggest surprises.

They continue to fend off the supremely talented Dodgers as the season progresses, and they made a major addition of their own at the deadline by trading for Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.

Bryant will add a significant power bat to the lineup, and the Giants have since seen their World Series odds jump from +1200 earlier this week to +1000 on Friday.

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer is on his way to the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Who else saw their odds move?

The Giants are tied with the New York Mets for the fifth-best World Series odds in Major League Baseball. The Dodgers have the best odds at BetMGM, followed by the Houston Astros at +450, the Chicago White Sox at +650 and the San Diego Padres at +900.

The Astros, White Sox and Padres all saw their World Series odds improve slightly this week. The Astros (+475 when the week began) made only a minor move Friday, adding reliever Phil Maton. They also added two other relievers earlier in the week, including Kendall Graveman and his sparkling 0.82 ERA.

The White Sox, +700 when the week began, added a big piece in closer Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs. Kimbrel boasts a ridiculous 0.49 ERA and is one of the top relievers in recent memory. The Padres, meanwhile, added Pirates All-Star Adam Frazier and jumped up from +900 to +750. The Padres are 5.5 games back of first place in the NL West but would be in position for a Wild Card berth if the season ended today.

What about the Yankees?

Another team to go all-in at the trade deadline was the New York Yankees.

The Yankees brought in a slew of talent, including Joey Gallo from the Rangers and Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs. At 53-48, the Yankees are 8.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL East, but are well within striking distance for a Wild Card spot.

The Yankees’ World Series odds jumped from +2500 all the way to +1700. Additionally, their AL pennant odds went from +1400 to +950 and their division title odds moved from +1300 to +1000.

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo was traded to the New York Yankees. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Updated World Series odds, via BetMGM:

Dodgers: +300

Astros: +450

White Sox: +650

Padres: +900

Mets: +1000

Giants: +1000

Brewers: +1200

Red Sox: +1200

Rays: +1500

Yankees: +1700

Athletics: +3000

Blue Jays: +3000

Braves: +5000

Phillies: +5000

Reds: +8000

Indians: +10000

Cardinals: +10000

Angels: +10000

Cubs: +15000

Mariners: +15000

Marlins: +30000

Twins: +50000

Nationals: +50000

Rockies: +100000

Orioles: +100000

Tigers: +100000

Diamondbacks: +100000

Rangers: +100000

Royals: +100000

Pirates: +100000

