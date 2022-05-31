MLB betting: Bettor wagers $150K on Dodgers to cover spread vs. Pirates on Tuesday

Nick Bromberg
·2 min read
How much money have you ever wagered on a regular-season baseball game?

Whatever the amount is, it’s likely not nearly as much as one better at the Beau Rivage Casino wagered on Tuesday. Someone at the Biloxi, Mississippi, casino wagered a staggering $150,000 on the Los Angeles Dodgers to cover a 2.5-run spread against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The bettor got the Dodgers at -115 to cover the spread. He or she clearly thought that was better value than on the moneyline as Los Angeles is -350 to win straight up. The Pirates are -105 to keep the game within two runs or win and +280 to win straight up. A Dodgers win by three or more runs nets the bettor just over $130,000 on that wager.

Lefty Julio Urias is starting for the home team and he has an ERA of 2.49 and a WHIP of 1.06 in 47 innings pitched while Mitch Keller is the starter for the Pirates. Keller has an ERA of 6.05 and has allowed 46 hits and 15 walks in 38.2 innings.

The Dodgers are the World Series favorites at BetMGM (+450) and tied with the New York Yankees for the best winning percentage in baseball at .688. Los Angeles is 33-15 on the season and 15-6 at home. The Pirates, meanwhile, have a worse record than anyone else in the Dodgers’ division though Pittsburgh is third in the NL Central thanks to the futility of the Cubs and Reds. Pittsburgh is 20-27 and already 10.5 games behind the Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

Anything can happen during a regular-season game, so we wouldn’t be counting the Pirates out before the first pitch. But this bettor is certainly hoping the odds play out like the two teams’ records and the Dodgers have an easy win.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias (7) in action during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias (7) in action during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
