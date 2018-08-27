MLB Best Daily Bets: Rockies-Angels Affair Provides Interesting Opportunities

Our two MLB experts have identified their five top bets in Monday's action, with current odds via William Hill. Both are eyeing intriguing plays in the Rockies-Angels game.

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs: Under 10.5 (-105)

This is an astonishingly high line for a matchup that features starting pitchers Noah Syndergaard and Jon Lester. Even if the Cubs tune up Syndergaard, the Mets are not to be trusted against any reasonably competent starting pitcher.—Gabriel Baumgaertner

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees: Yankees -1.5 (-125)

The Yankees have gone back from yeeeesh to yaaaass in the betting world, using the bats of Miguel Andujar and Luke Voit to power their run back toward the top of the AL East. Tonight they'll be faced with the difficult challenge of facing the consistent Carlos Rodon, but I'm confident in this offense now that that aforementioned pair, along with Gleyber Torres, have been mashing. Consistency is back from top to bottom in this order, and you should bet them with confidence.—Kenny Ducey

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies: Nationals -1.5 (+140)

The Nationals are struggling to hit, sure, but they appeared to awaken those sleepy bats with a 14-run outburst over two innings in Sunday's 15–0 romp over the Mets. Even if Stephen Strasburg hasn't completely regained his form, the stumbling Phillies may not be ready for a pitcher of Strasburg's caliber.—Gabriel Baumgaertner

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Angels: Rockies -1.5 (+105)

How many times do I have to say it? Jon Gray is BACK. The Rockies bats should come out with some fire after getting it handed to them by the Cardinals, and they'll face a weak Odrisamer Despaigne. We should see a run-line cover with Gray keeping the Angels at bay, wouldn't ya say?—Kenny Ducey

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Angels: OVER 8 Runs (-110)

Jon Gray is one of the Rockies' finest starters, but the bullpen remains an issue. The otherwise excellent Colorado offense should tune up Odrisamer Despaigne even if the bats are outside of Coors Field.—Gabriel Baumgaertner

Records: Kenny Ducey 16-15-1, Gabriel Baumgaertner 11-14-3