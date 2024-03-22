MLB begins investigating allegations involving Shohei Ohtani, interpreter Ippei Mizuhari

Major League Baseball's department of investigations has launched a probe into allegations involving Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and his longtime friend and interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.

In a brief statement Friday evening, MLB shifted course over its public pronouncements the past 48 hours that it was still gathering information into the matter, which has roiled the baseball industry since it became public Wednesday.

Mizuhara, 39, told ESPN that Ohtani, baseball's highest-paid player, had covered the interpreter's significant sports gambling debts by transferring money to associates of an alleged Orange County bookmaker; the outlet reported more than $4.5 million in wire transfers were moved from an Ohtani account.

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers opened the season playing the Padres in South Korea.

Shortly after those comments became public, attorneys representing Ohtaniclaimed the two-time MVP was the victim of a "massive theft," without naming Mizuhara by name, and would be contacting unspecified authorities.

"Major League Baseball has been gathering information since we learned about the allegations involving Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhari from the news media," the league said in a statement. "Earlier today, our Department of Investigations (DOI) began their formal process investigating the matter."

Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers shortly after the allegations emerged; the club had hired him after Mizuhara served as Ohtani's interpreter for six previous seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, along with stints when Ohtani played in Japan.

Mizuhara has insisted that Ohtani did not place any of the bets. MLB players and employees are allowed to bet legally on sports with the exception of baseball. Mizuhara essentially admitted he was in violation of Rule 21, which forbids placing bets with an illegal bookmaker.

Any punishment under Rule 21 falls under the discretion of the commissioner.

Gambling in California is not legalized. Mathew Bowyer, the alleged bookmaker involved in the allegations, is under federal investigation as part of a wide-ranging probe into illegal gambling.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB begins investigation into Shohei Ohtani, interpreter allegations