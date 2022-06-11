MLB batting leader Arraez hits 1st slam, Twins beat Rays 6-5

  • Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez (2) high-fives Jose Miranda after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
    Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez (2) high-fives Jose Miranda after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
  • Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane Baz (11) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
    Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane Baz (11) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
  • Minnesota Twins pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez (51) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
    Minnesota Twins pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez (51) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
  • Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane Baz (11) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
    Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane Baz (11) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
  • Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco follows through on a strike during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
    Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco follows through on a strike during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
  • Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez hits a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
    Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez hits a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
  • Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi runs toward home base after Yandy Diaz hit a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez (2) high-fives Jose Miranda after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
BRIAN HALL
·3 min read
In this article:
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Big league batting leader Luis Arraez hit his first career grand slam and the Minnesota Twins spoiled Shane Baz’s season debut, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 on Saturday.

Arraez got at least three hits for the seventh time this season, raising his average to .367. He has three home runs this year, including two in the last three games.

Arraez homered as part of a five-run third inning against Baz (0-1), Tampa Bay’s top pitching prospect who returned after elbow surgery in March. Baz allowed five runs in 2 1/3 innings on three hits and three walks.

Trevor Megill (2-1), one of five Twins relievers who each pitched a scoreless inning, worked the fifth. Emilio Pagán earned his eighth save as the Twins took the first two games of the series.

Baz, who made four strong rehab starts with Triple-A Durham, looked crisp early with two perfect innings before running into trouble in the third.

Gilbert Celestino led off with a single and then Baz, the dynamic right-hander, walked the next two hitters ahead of Arraez, whose slam put the Twins ahead 4-3.

Jorge Polanco then walked and came home on Jose Miranda’s double that evaded Kevin Kiermaier in center field.

The big inning, the second time Minnesota had batted around and scored at least five runs in as many games against the Rays, negated Tampa Bay’s quick start against Chi Chi González.

Ji-Man Choi had an RBI single and Yandy Díaz followed with a two-run single in the first.

REINFORCEMENTS COMING

González was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to make the spot start for Minnesota’s injury-riddled rotation that is without Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober and Josh Winder because of injury. Chris Paddack was also lost for the season after Tommy John elbow reconstruction. González, in his second stint with the Twins this season, surrendered three runs on eight hits in four innings.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Gray (right pectoral strain) and Ryan (COVID-19) will rejoin the rotation this week, and Winder (right shoulder impingement) will make another rehab start and is nearing a return.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: RHP Andrew Kittredge was transferred to the 60-day injured list to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Baz. The team announced Kittredge will undergo Tommy John surgery on June 22 by Dr. Keith Meister. RHP Ralph Garza Jr. was optioned to Triple-A Durham to make room on the active roster for Baz.

Twins: OF Byron Buxton and SS Carlos Correa were out of the lineup with each getting a scheduled day off. … SS Royce Lewis was placed on the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for González. Lewis will have surgery to repair the ACL in his right knee and miss the remainder of the season. RHP Yennier Cano was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move for González.

UP NEXT

Jeffrey Springs (2-2, 1.62 ERA) will start the series finale on Sunday for Tampa Bay. Minnesota counters with RHP Cole Sands (0-2, 8.49). Springs joined the Rays rotation on May 9 and is 1-2 with a 2.01 ERA in six starts since, with 31 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings. Sands will make his third major league start with the Twins dealing with injuries in the rotation. Sands has allowed eight earned runs in 7 2/3 innings in his first two starts.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

