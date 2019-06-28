MLB asks Mike Trout every year about HR Derby, Trout: 'I just never really wanted to do it'

It’s no secret that Major League Baseball has wanted Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout to participate in the annual Home Run Derby.

Just how badly do they want Trout to participate?

"Every year," Trout told ESPN. "Every year they ask me."

Since his debut in 2011, Trout has emerged as one of the league’s premier power hitters. This season, Trout has already slugged 22 homers in 77 games played.

Trout says, ‘It’s a lot of swings’

So what’s holding Trout back from participating? For one, Trout says he prefers spending time with his family during the short break.

The other reason lies within the workload that the Home Run Derby presents.

"It's a long, long night," Trout said. "A lot of swings."

During last year’s derby, winner Bryce Harper launched 44 total home runs across the three rounds, including a furious run in the final minutes. Runner-up Kyle Schwarber hit 55 home runs, the second most ever.

These numbers don’t include the swings where a ball wasn’t hit out of the park. That many swings in a short timeframe can potentially lead to injury.

He’ll participate ‘Maybe one year’

Still, Trout hasn’t ruled out one day changing his mind, especially with the 2020 All-Star game being in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.

"Maybe one year I'll say to myself, 'Hey, let's do it,'" Trout said. "I'm obviously a big fan of watching it. It's just what it is. I enjoyed watching it as a kid, thought it was cool. I just never really wanted to do it."

