Anthony Rizzo teaching 'life lessons early' by trading baseball for nachos with young fan

Anthony Rizzo is out here teaching life lessons in between at-bats.

The Chicago Cubs first baseman was mic'd up for Saturday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. He was caught in the dugout working out a trade with a young baseball fan: nachos for Rizzo, a ball for the youngster.

"Nachos first, then you get the ball," Rizzo, all smiles, yells above the dugout with teammates milling about. "It's a business. This is a business. I'll teach you life lessons early."

"Nachos first... then you get the ball."



Anthony Rizzo out here trying to make a trade with a fan🤣 pic.twitter.com/gXUzhFZv7T — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 23, 2021

Rizzo explained the moment after the 2-1 loss. Via NBC Sports Chicago (h/t CBS Sports):

Rizzo said postgame the fan wanted the ball first, to which he told him "that's not how business goes."

"I was negotiating with him and tried teaching him a lesson but caved and gave him the ball first," he added.

Rizzo did eventually get nachos, but couldn't accept them due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. A fan in that section said on Twitter the interaction between the young fan and Rizzo continued throughout the game.

Rizzo has been a part of a few unique and memorable moments this season. While mic'd up weeks into the season he was heard yelling "FREDERICK" at Freddie Freeman caught in a rundown.

Later that month, he struck out Freeman to plenty of laughs from everyone.

Amazing moment.



Anthony Rizzo strikes out Freddie Freeman and they can't stop laughing 😆 pic.twitter.com/eExj4N6npO — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) April 29, 2021

Freeman was 4-for-4 against the Cubs actually pitchers before Rizzo had to take the mount in the bottom of the seventh.

Keep on keeping on, Anthony.

