MLB announces plans to sell tickets to fans for NLCS, World Series in Texas

Jason Owens
FILE - The Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers’ new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association, the first time the sport’s championship will be played entirely at one site since 1944. As part of an agreement finalized Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series will be part of a bubble designed to minimize exposure to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

MLB is allowing fans to attend the National League Championship Series and World Series.

Baseball announced a plan on Wednesday to sell limited tickets for both series schedule to take place in Arlington, Texas.

“In conjunction with the Texas Rangers, MLB will make approximately 11,500 tickets available for each game with 10,550 fans spread throughout the ballpark and 950 in suites,” a statement from MLB reads.

The American League Championship Series scheduled to take place in San Diego is not expected to permit fans, per state guidelines in California regarding COVID-19.

The NLCS is slated to start on Oct. 12, and the World Series will start on Oct. 20, with both series scheduled to be played at Globe Life Field, the home stadium of the Texas Rangers.