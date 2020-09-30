MLB announces plans to sell tickets to fans for NLCS, World Series in Texas

MLB is allowing fans to attend the National League Championship Series and World Series.

Baseball announced a plan on Wednesday to sell limited tickets for both series schedule to take place in Arlington, Texas.

“In conjunction with the Texas Rangers, MLB will make approximately 11,500 tickets available for each game with 10,550 fans spread throughout the ballpark and 950 in suites,” a statement from MLB reads.

The American League Championship Series scheduled to take place in San Diego is not expected to permit fans, per state guidelines in California regarding COVID-19.

The NLCS is slated to start on Oct. 12, and the World Series will start on Oct. 20, with both series scheduled to be played at Globe Life Field, the home stadium of the Texas Rangers.