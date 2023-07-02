MLB announces All-Star pitchers, reserves, with entire Braves infield making NL team
MLB announced its All-Star reserves on Sunday, three days after starters were announced.
First up was the NL, which saw Atlanta Braves infielders Ozzie Albies (2B), Matt Olson (1B) and Austin Riley (3B) join the team. With Orlando Arcia (SS) and Sean Murphy (C) in the starting lineup, the entire Braves infield is represented at the All-Star Game. Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña is also a starter.
Braves pitchers Bryce Elder and Spencer Strider also joined an NL staff that features now 10-time Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Clayton Kershaw. The Braves lead MLB with eight total All-Stars.
NL All-Star pitchers
Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks
Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder, Atlanta Braves
Justin Steele, Chicago Cubs
Mitch Keller, Pitsburgh Pirates
Josiah Gray, Washington Nationals
Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
Marcus Stroman, Chicago Cubs
Alexis Díaz, Cincinnati Reds
Josh Hader, San Diego Padres
Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers
Camilo Doval, San Francisco Giants
NL All-Star lineup
Starters
C: Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves
1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
2B: Luis Arraez, Miami Marlins
3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
SS: Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves
OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
OF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
OF: Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks
DH: J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles Dodgers
Reserves
Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves
Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves
Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves
Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs
Pete Alonso, New York Mets
Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers
Elias Díaz, Colorado Rockies
Jorge Soler, Miami Marlins
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Arizona Cardinals
Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies
Juan Soto, San Diego Padres
In the AL, the Toronto Blue Jays saw three infielders of their own in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1B), Bo Bichette (SS) and Whit Merrifield (2B) make the team that includes four Texas Rangers infielders in the starting lineup. The Rangers also saw outfielder Adolis Garcia make the team on Sunday in addition to pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.
AL MVP favorite Shohei Ohtani is on the team for a second straight season as both the starting designated hitter and a pitcher. The Rangers lead the AL with six total All-Stars. The Tampa Bay Rays, which boast the AL's best record, placed three players on the team.
AL All-Star pitchers
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
Luis Castillo, Seattle Mariners
Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins
Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers
Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays
Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays
Framber Valdez, Houston Astros
Michael Lorenzen, Detroit Tigers
Kenley Jansen, Boston Red Sox
Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians
Félix Bautista, Baltimore Orioles
Yennier Cano, Baltimore Orioles
AL All-Star lineup
Starters
C: Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers
1B: Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay Rays
2B: Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers
3B: Josh Jung, Texas Rangers
SS: Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
OF: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays
OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Reserves
Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals
Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays
Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays
José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians
Brent Rooker, Oakland A's
Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox
Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles
Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
Adolis García, Texas Rangers