MLB's 2022 postseason schedule includes World Series beginning on a Friday

Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
·4 min read

An expanded playoff lineup with 12 teams and a Friday night World Series opener are among the highlights of Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason schedule.

The league has released details of the games, dates and broadcast outlets for this year's playoffs — beginning with the best-of-three American League and National League wild card playoff series, which get underway on Friday, Oct. 7, and leading up to this year's Fall Classic, beginning Oct. 28.

Game 7 of the World Series, if necessary, would be on Saturday, Nov. 5 — which would be the latest date in World Series history.

Here's a look at the information you need to know to get ready for postseason baseball (all times TBD):

Which teams have clinched playoff berths?

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston Astros (clinched West Division and best record in AL), New York Yankees (clinched East Division), Cleveland Guardians (clinched Central Division), Toronto Blue Jays (clinched wild card), Seattle Mariners (clinched wild card), Tampa Bay Rays (clinched wild card).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Los Angeles Dodgers (clinched West Division and best record in NL), Atlanta Braves (clinched at East Division), St. Louis Cardinals (clinched Central Division), New York Mets (clinched wild card), San Diego Padres (clinched wild card), Philadelphia Phillies (clinched wild card).

What is the AL/NL wild card schedule?

The best-of-three AL and NL wild card playoffs will begin with all four series playing on the same days. The division winners with the worst overall record in each league, along with the wild card teams with the best record in each league will host all games.

  • Game 1: Friday, Oct. 7

  • Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 8

  • Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 9 (if necessary)

All games will air on ESPN platforms.

What is the AL/NL division series schedule?

The best-of-five AL and NL division series will open with all four series playing on the same day. However, the AL and NL games will be staggered going forward.

AL division series

  • Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 11

  • Game 2: Thursday, Oct. 13

  • Game 3: Saturday, Oct. 15

  • Game 4: Sunday, Oct. 16 (if necessary)

  • Game 5: Monday, Oct. 17 (if necessary)

All ALDS games will air on TBS.

NL division series

  • Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 11

  • Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 12

  • Game 3: Friday, Oct. 14

  • Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 15 (if necessary)

  • Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 16 (if necessary)

NLDS Games 1 and 2 will air on Fox or FS1. Games 3-5 will air on FS1.

What is the AL/NL championship series schedule?

The best-of-seven AL and NL championship series will begin on Oct. 18 and 19.

AL championship series

  • Game 1: Wednesday, Oct. 19

  • Game 2: Thursday, Oct. 20

  • Game 3: Saturday, Oct. 22

  • Game 4: Sunday, Oct. 23

  • Game 5: Monday, Oct. 24 (if necessary)

  • Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 25 (if necessary)

  • Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 26 (if necessary)

All ALCS games will air on TBS.

NL championship series

  • Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 18

  • Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 19

  • Game 3: Friday, Oct. 21

  • Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 22

  • Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 23 (if necessary)

  • Game 6: Monday, Oct. 24 (if necessary)

  • Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 25 (if necessary)

NLCS games will air on either Fox or FS1. (Game 7 would be on both)

What is the 2022 World Series schedule?

The best-of-seven World Series will begin on Oct. 28 at the home park of the team with the better regular-season record.

World Series

  • Game 1: Friday, Oct. 28

  • Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 29

  • Game 3: Monday, Oct. 31

  • Game 4: Tuesday, Nov. 1

  • Game 5: Wednesday, Nov. 2 (if necessary)

  • Game 6: Friday, Nov. 4 (if necessary)

  • Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 5 (if necessary)

All World Series games will be broadcast on Fox.

Where can I watch the MLB playoffs online?

The wild card series will be available to stream via the ESPN App.

All games telecast on TBS, Fox and FS1 will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB playoff schedule: Format, dates, TV and streaming information

