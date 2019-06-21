MLB All-Star finalists: No Bryce Harper, but plenty of surprises

Major League Baseball has announced the finalists that will appear on the final All-Star Game ballot, and Bryce Harper isn't one of them. (Getty Images)

Major League Baseball’s latest attempt to increase interest in the All-Star Game is in full motion.

On Friday, the results of the league’s three-week Primary phase of the 2019 MLB All-Star Ballot were announced. And the most shocking revelation is that Bryce Harper will not be on the final ballot.

The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder was not among the top nine vote getters in the National League outfield, finishing behind the likes of Nick Markakis, Albert Almora Jr. and Kyle Schwarber. That means Harper will not be an All-Star starter.

And the reality is, without a chance to start, it’s likely Harper will not be an All-Star at all for the first time since 2014.

Harper has hit a disappointing .243/.357/.452 this season, with only 12 home runs. He leads the league with 94 strikeouts. Now that the fans have passed on electing Harper, it's unlikely the players or managers will either when it comes to selecting All-Star reserves.

For those candidates who did make the cut, the voting slates will now be wiped clean. Fans will resume voting Wednesday, with the All-Star starters to be announced on June 27.

Here’s the full list of finalists. You’ll notice there are surprising names at nearly every position.

American League

First Base

• Luke Voit — New York Yankees

• Carlos Santana — Cleveland Indians

• C.J. Cron — Minnesota Twins

Second Base

• Tommy La Stella — Los Angeles Angels

• Jose Altuve — Houston Astros

• D.J. LeMahieu — New York Yankees

Third Base

• Alex Bregman — Houston Astros

• Gio Urshela — New York Yankees

• Hunter Dozier — Kansas City Royals

Shortstop

• Jorge Polanco — Minnesota Twins

• Gleyber Torres — New York Yankees

• Carlos Correa — Houston Astros

Catcher

• Gary Sanchez — New York Yankees

• James McCann — Chicago White Sox

• Robinson Chirinos — Houston Astros

Designated Hitter

• Nelson Cruz — Minnesota Twins

• JD Martinez — Boston Red Sox

• Hunter Pence — Texas Rangers

Outfield

• Mookie Betts — Boston Red Sox

• George Springer — Houston Astros

• Mike Trout — Los Angeles Angels

• Michael Brantley — Houston Astros

• Aaron Judge — New York Yankees

• Austin Meadows — Tampa Bay Rays

• Josh Reddick — Houston Astros

• Eddie Rosario — Minnesota Twins

• Joey Gallo — Texas Rangers

National League

First Base

• Freddie Freeman — Atlanta Braves

• Josh Bell — Pittsburgh Pirates

• Anthony Rizzo — Chicago Cubs

Second Base

• Ozzie Albies — Atlanta Braves

• Mike Moustakas — Milwaukee Brewers

• Ketel Marte — Arizona Diamondbacks

Third Base

• Nolan Arenado — Colorado Rockies

• Kris Bryant — Chicago Cubs

• Josh Donaldson — Atlanta Braves

Shortstop

• Javier Baez — Chicago Cubs

• Dansby Swanson — Atlanta Braves

• Trevor Story — Colorado Rockies

Catcher

• Willson Contreras — Chicago Cubs

• Brian McCann — Atlanta Braves

• Yasmani Grandal — Milwaukee Brewers

Outfield

• Cody Bellinger — Los Angeles Dodgers

• Christian Yelich — Milwaukee Brewers

• Nick Markakis — Atlanta Braves

• Charlie Blackmon — Colorado Rockies

• Ronald Acuna Jr. — Atlanta Braves

• Albert Almora Jr. — Chicago Cubs

• Jason Heyward — Chicago Cubs

• Kyle Schwarber — Chicago Cubs

• Joc Pederson — Los Angeles Dodgers

