MLB All-Decade Team: Current and former stars make their picks

We’ve been looking back at the decade that was in baseball recently. We’ve examined some of the most memorable moments and one of our writers — me! — even picked an All-Decade team. But, hey, what do I know?

Why not consider what a number of MLB players from this decade think too? So we asked a handful of players — some retired stars, some the top of their position in the game right now, some from the next generation.

We gave them a ballot of the top producers at each position for the 2010s and asked for their all-decade selections. There are some tough choices: Buster Posey vs. Yadier Molina at catcher? All that talent at third base? Sure, Mike Trout, but what other outfielders? Some picks might surprise you.

Our panel consisted of:

• Former MVP first baseman Ryan Howard

• Former All-Star outfielder Vernon Wells

• Former All-Star outfielder Cliff Floyd

• A’s shortstop Marcus Semien, a member of this year’s All-MLB team

• Padres closer Kirby Yates, a member of this year’s All-MLB team

• Current D-backs pitcher Kevin Ginkel

• Current Dodgers infielder/outfielder Matt Beaty

They picked a player at each position, three starting pitchers and two relievers. You can make your picks as you watch the video above. Go ahead and leave ‘em in the comment section.

