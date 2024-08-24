MLB 40-40 club: The complete list of all 6 players to have 40 HR and steals, now including Shohei Ohtani

Aug 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) smiles to fans as he leaves the field after hitting a walk-off grand slam home run, his 40th of the season, in the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium. Watson. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-739210 ORIG FILE ID: 20240823_jko_aj4_065.JPG

It's fairly common for a Major League Baseball player to excel in either power or speed, but very few players are masters of both crafts.

One of baseball's most elusive milestones is the so-called "40-40 club," which is reserved for players who hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases in a single season. It's such a rare feat that, in the nearly 150 years of organized MLB league play, only five players in history had accomplished it prior to 2024.

That changed on Friday, though, as Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani. knocked his 40th home run of the season, becoming the sixth player to join the exclusive club. He's also the first player to do so since Ronald Acuna Jr. last year.

Here's a look at the complete current list of players that comprise MLB's 40-40 club.

1. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves, 2023

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 22: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves hits a home run in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. The home run was Acuna's 40th of the season. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

August 12, 2006; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder (15) Alfonso Soriano swings during an at bat against the New York Mets in the third inning at RFK Stadium in Washington, DC. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © James Lang

DENVER - JULY 7: Alex Rodriguez of the American League bats during the MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 7, 1998 in Denver, Colorado. The American League defeated the National League 13-8. (Photo by: Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

4. Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants, 1996

PHILADELPHIA, : Baltimore Orioles' Cal Ripken Jr. (L) prepares to tag out San Francisco Giants' Barry Bonds (R) as he is caught stealing second base by catcher Ivan Rodriguez of the Texas Rangers in the third inning of the 67th All-Star Game at Veteran Stadium 09 July in Philadelphia. Ripken accidentally had his nose broken during a team photo before the start of the game. A doctor re-set Ripken's nose, and he was able to start the game. AFP PHOTO/Tom MIHALEK (Photo credit should read TOM MIHALEK/AFP via Getty Images)

5. José Canseco, Oakland Athletics, 1988

OAKLAND, CA -1988: Jose Canseco #33 of the Oakland Athletics runs between the bases during a 1988 MLB season game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

6. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers, 2024

Aug 20, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting a triple in the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on For The Win: MLB 40-40 club: The complete list of all 6 players to have 40 HR and steals, now including Shohei Ohtani