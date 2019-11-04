MLB 2019 Gold Glove winners: Mookie Betts, Nolan Arenado headline list of recipients
Colorado's Nolan Arenado and Boston's Mookie Betts highlight the 2019 Gold Glove Award winners.
MLB announced the winners on Sunday and there were several first-time winners, including Milwaukee's Lorenzo Cain and LA's Cody Bellinger.
The list of winners features St. Louis' Kolten Wong, Cleveland's Francisco Lindor, Philadelphia's JT Realmuto and Chicago's Anthony Rizzo.
Cleveland and Oakland lead the Amerian League with two winners each while Arizona boasts three winners in the National League.
Houston's Zack Greinke and Arizona's Mike Leake each won the award at their respective positions despite being traded to the AL and NL respectively at the deadline in July.
The awards are determined by a vote among managers and coaches, and since 2013, a 25 percent calculation is based on defensive metrics.
MLB 2019 Gold Glove Winners
American League
Position
Player
1B
Matt Olson, Athletics
2B
Yolmer Sanchez, White Sox
3B
Matt Chapman, Athletics
SS
Francisco Lindor, Indians
LF
Alex Gordon, Royals
CF
Kevin Kiermaier, Rays
RF
Mookie Betts, Red Sox
C
Roberto Perez, Indians
P
Mike Leake, Mariners/Diamondbacks
National League
Position
Player
1B
Anthony Rizzo, Cubs
2B
Kolten Wong, Cardinals
3B
Nolan Arenado, Rockies
SS
Nick Ahmed, Diamondbacks
LF
David Peralta, Diamondbacks
CF
Lorenzo Cain, Brewers
RF
Cody Bellinger, Dodgers
C
JT Realmuto, Phillies
P
Zack Greinke, Diamondback/Astros