MLB 2019 Gold Glove winners: Mookie Betts, Nolan Arenado headline list of recipients

Sporting News

Colorado's Nolan Arenado and Boston's Mookie Betts highlight the 2019 Gold Glove Award winners.

MLB announced the winners on Sunday and there were several first-time winners, including Milwaukee's Lorenzo Cain and LA's Cody Bellinger.

The list of winners features St. Louis' Kolten Wong, Cleveland's Francisco Lindor, Philadelphia's JT Realmuto and Chicago's Anthony Rizzo.

Cleveland and Oakland lead the Amerian League with two winners each while Arizona boasts three winners in the National League.

Houston's Zack Greinke and Arizona's Mike Leake each won the award at their respective positions despite being traded to the AL and NL respectively at the deadline in July.

The awards are determined by a vote among managers and coaches, and since 2013, a 25 percent calculation is based on defensive metrics.

MLB 2019 Gold Glove Winners

American League

Position

Player

1B

Matt Olson, Athletics

2B

Yolmer Sanchez, White Sox

3B

Matt Chapman, Athletics

SS

Francisco Lindor, Indians

LF

Alex Gordon, Royals

CF

Kevin Kiermaier, Rays

RF

Mookie Betts, Red Sox

C

Roberto Perez, Indians

P

Mike Leake, Mariners/Diamondbacks

National League

Position

Player

1B

Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

2B

Kolten Wong, Cardinals

3B

Nolan Arenado, Rockies

SS

Nick Ahmed, Diamondbacks

LF

David Peralta, Diamondbacks

CF

Lorenzo Cain, Brewers

RF

Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

C

JT Realmuto, Phillies

P

Zack Greinke, Diamondback/Astros

