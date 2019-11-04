MLB 2019 Gold Glove winners: Mookie Betts, Nolan Arenado headline list of recipients

Colorado's Nolan Arenado and Boston's Mookie Betts highlight the 2019 Gold Glove Award winners.

MLB announced the winners on Sunday and there were several first-time winners, including Milwaukee's Lorenzo Cain and LA's Cody Bellinger.

The list of winners features St. Louis' Kolten Wong, Cleveland's Francisco Lindor, Philadelphia's JT Realmuto and Chicago's Anthony Rizzo.

Cleveland and Oakland lead the Amerian League with two winners each while Arizona boasts three winners in the National League.

Houston's Zack Greinke and Arizona's Mike Leake each won the award at their respective positions despite being traded to the AL and NL respectively at the deadline in July.

The awards are determined by a vote among managers and coaches, and since 2013, a 25 percent calculation is based on defensive metrics.

MLB 2019 Gold Glove Winners

American League

Position Player 1B Matt Olson, Athletics 2B Yolmer Sanchez, White Sox 3B Matt Chapman, Athletics SS Francisco Lindor, Indians LF Alex Gordon, Royals CF Kevin Kiermaier, Rays RF Mookie Betts, Red Sox C Roberto Perez, Indians P Mike Leake, Mariners/Diamondbacks

National League