Mladenovic-Zhang stop Townsend-Siniakova, face Ostapenko-Kichenok for US Open women's doubles title

NEW YORK (AP) — Kristina Mladenovic and Zhang Shuai stopped Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova's bid for a second straight major women's doubles title, beating the No. 3 seeds 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 on Wednesday at the U.S. Open.

Mladenovic and Shuai will play Friday against the No. 7-seeded team of Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok, who lost to Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens in this year's Australian Open final.

Siniakova had swept the Grand Slam doubles tournaments since, winning the French Open title with Coco Gauff before teaming with Townsend to take the trophy at the All England Club.

Townsend can still leave New York with a title, as she and Donald Young will play Thursday in the mixed doubles final.

Ostapenko and Kichenok beat the No. 10-seeded team of Hao-Ching Chan and Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 6-2.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

The Associated Press