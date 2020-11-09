MLA Atishi Rolls Out the 2nd Phase of ‘Safety First for Kalkaji'

On Sunday, Nov 8th, area MLA Atishi began work for the second phase of her project ‘Safety-First for Kalkaji’. This step begins in parallel and in response to the safety questionnaire that continues to be circulated in her constituency. Atishi held meetings in SFS FLATS, C Block Friends Colony, Block 4, Apna Park and H, F and G Blocks Kalkaji, where residents and RWA members gave detailed feedback on safety related concerns. They were quick to acknowledge her hands-on approach in civil governance.

Also Read | Not a Single Dengue-Related Death Has Been Reported This Time, Salute to the Commitment of the Delhiites, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal

The second phase of ‘Safety-first for Kalkaji’ involves fieldwork and site-mapping for CCTV installation as well as elimination of dark spots. CCTV surveillance is the preferred solution amongst residents who responded to the safety questionnaire which is being circulated concurrently. Over 250 spots have already been identified and many more are likely to be identified in the coming weeks. The locations are also surveyed by a technical team that ensures all necessary documents and technical protocols are maintained. Atishi is determined to keep the communication channel open through regular meetings and interactions with the people of Kalkaji as she continues to receive a variety of suggestions. Poonam Malhotra, resident of B block Kalkaji did not expect CCTV cameras in her neighborhood. “Earlier we were scared to step out at night, but thanks to Atishi, we now have CCTV cameras in our colony, which make us feel so secure”. Safety First Survey: AAP MLA Atishi Reaches Out to People of Kalkaji With Report of Spaces Where Residents Feel Unsafe; Solutions to Be Designed on Basis of Inputs.

The project is divided into multiple phases as the work involves participation and collaboration from the residents –– who will be able to routinely keep track of the progress.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Road Accident| 7 Dead, 5 Injured in a Collision Between Car & Dumper Truck in Satna: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 9, 2020

“Our MLA, Atishi sent a team of people to conduct the safety survey within 8 days of the initial meeting. We are happy that such quick action is being taken in response to our concerns” said Mr Sidhwani, resident of G block Kalkaji.

Residents are confident that Atishi, who has an academic and a reformist bent of mind will lead them in the right direction. This is evident in the methodical nature of all her initiatives, be it furthering quality education across Delhi with the Education Minister earlier or ensuring safety in Kalkaji now.