MLA Aheer looks back on 2022

Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Leela Aheer reviewed her final complete year serving as MLA of the local riding, before she bows out come the next election.

“This riding is full of activated, incredible, community-oriented and minded people, who are constantly looking at the goal forward and the growth of our communities,” she said. “It is always such a privilege for me as a caucus member, a former minister, and a huge lover of my riding to be able to present and help and advocate for all the, not just infrastructure necessities … but also on behalf of all of these incredible people.”

Over the course of 2022, Aheer explained she had attended more than 150 different events, openings, meetings, and other notable gatherings.

Many of these events had received grant funding from the provincial government in order to see them to completion.

Aheer added she is particularly excited about the advent of Bill 2, which she said is designed to aid Albertans with economic inflation relief.

“There have been some really good changes to Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and … I leave that in the hands of the people … of the entire riding, (based) on the work that we all did collectively on the report to see what needed to happen,” she said. “There is more in the report that needs to be followed up on, but the issues in the province right now aren’t just about money. It’s about the most important resource, which is the people.”

Regarding her decision to not run in the upcoming election in the spring, Aheer reiterated that she believes the United Conservative Party is going in a very different direction than what she wishes to actively support as a member, as well as taking a step back from politics for personal reasons.

Aheer added for whoever takes her place, the needs of the riding must take priority and be at the forefront, rather than pressing an agenda and an ideology.

“I am not an ideological person. I fall into the conservative realm because I believe in good finance, and I believe in the understanding of budgeting,” she said. “I’m socially liberal and compassionate because I love people, and I want every single person who either chooses to be Albertan … or is born here to feel that they are served, that they are seen and they are advocated for.”

Aheer emphasized it was a humbling experience to hold her position as an MLA for as long as she has, adding she hopes the people of Chestermere-Strathmore realize how much she loved the position.

“In emphasis to the people of the riding, that the position that I hold is one of humility and public service, and it’s been the biggest privilege of my life, and I’m super honored,” she said.

Aheer will serve out the remainder of her term as MLA, stepping out of office once a new MLA is elected following the scheduled provincial election in May.

John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times