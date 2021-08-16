Mkango Provides Update on Placing

LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango") is pleased to announce that further to the Company’s announcement of 5 August 2021, it has now received TSX-V conditional approval for the issuance of 23,007,495 common shares of no par value (“New Shares”) at an issue price of £0.24 (approx. C$0.42) per New Share, raising £5.52 million (£5.29m net of fees) from new and existing investors (the “Placing”).



Subscriptions from related parties, being Resource Early Stage Opportunities Company (“RESOC”) for 1,666,666 New Shares and Derek Linfield for 2,916,666 New Shares, remain conditional on approval from shareholders other than RESOC (in respect of its subscription) and Mr Linfield (in respect of his subscription), which approval will be sought at the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on 6 October 2021. An investor who had previously indicated that it wished to delay its subscription for 350,000 New Shares until after the Meeting informed the Company earlier this week that it no longer wished to delay such subscription.

Accordingly, 18,424,163 New Shares have now been issued pursuant to the Placing with the remaining 4,583,332 New Shares to be issued conditional upon shareholder approvals at the Meeting.

In addition to the New Shares, the Company has issued an aggregate of 344,815 non-transferable warrants to the brokers who advised in connection with the Placing. Each warrant is exercisable for a period of 12 months with an exercise price of £0.24 per warrant. The warrants (and the underlying shares) are subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring on the date that is four months and one day from the issuance of the warrants.

Admission to trading on AIM and Total Voting Rights

Application has been made for the 18,424,163 New Shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing common shares of no par value each (“Common Shares”) of the Company, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission of 18,074,163 of the New Shares will become effective and dealings will commence at 8:00 a.m. on or around 17 August 2021, and Admission of the remaining 350,000 New Shares will become effective and dealings will commence at 8:00 a.m. on or around 18 August 2021.

Following the issue of these New Shares, the total issued share capital of the Company will consist of 153,949,884 Common Shares. The Company does not hold any Common Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total current voting rights in the Company following Admission will be 153,949,884 and this figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The New Shares will also be listed for trading on the TSX-V and will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring on the date that is four months and one day from issuance of the New Shares.

About Mkango

Mkango’s corporate strategy is to develop new sustainable primary and secondary sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean technologies. This integrated Mine, Refine, Recycle strategy differentiates Mkango from its peers, uniquely positioning the Company in the rare earths sector.

Mkango is developing Songwe Hill in Malawi with a Feasibility Study targeted for completion in Q1 2022. Malawi is known as “The Warm Heart of Africa”, a stable democracy with existing road, rail and power infrastructure, and new infrastructure developments underway.

In parallel, Mkango recently announced that Mkango and Grupa Azoty PULAWY, Poland’s leading chemical company and the second largest manufacturer of nitrogen and compound fertilizers in the European Union, have agreed to work together towards development of a rare earth Separation Plant at Pulawy in Poland. The Separation Plant will process the purified mixed rare earth carbonate produced at Songwe.

Through its ownership of Maginito (www.maginito.com), Mkango is also developing green technology opportunities in the rare earths supply chain, encompassing neodymium (NdFeB) magnet recycling as well as innovative rare earth alloy, magnet, and separation technologies. Maginito holds a 25% interest in UK rare earth (NdFeB) magnet recycler, HyProMag (www.hypromag.com) with an option to increase its interest to 49%.

Mkango also has an extensive exploration portfolio in Malawi, including the Mchinji rutile discovery, for which assay results are pending, in addition to the Thambani uranium-tantalum-niobium-zircon project and Chimimbe nickel-cobalt project.

For more information, please visit www.mkango.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

