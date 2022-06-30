Mkango Appoints Rob Sewell as CFO

Mkango Resources Ltd.
·6 min read
Mkango Resources Ltd.
Mkango Resources Ltd.

LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the “Company” or “Mkango”) is pleased to announce that Robert Sewell has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company, subject to the approval of the TSX-V. The role will be a non-board position.

Mr Sewell joins the Company from AfriTin Mining Limited where he was CFO during the construction and commissioning of its Uis tin mine in Namibia. He received a Bachelor of Commerce, Accounting degree from Rand Afrikaans University in 2003 and subsequently completed his professional qualifications with Deloitte in Johannesburg.

Mr Sewell joined Mkango’s President, Alex Lemon, and CEO, Will Dawes, in Malawi this week as they met with major international development and commercial bank teams visiting the Songwe Hill Rare Earths Project (“Songwe Hill”) in Malawi. The results of the feasibility study for Songwe Hill will be released by the Company next week.

Derek Linfield, Chairman of Mkango, commented: “We are very pleased to have recruited Rob as our CFO. His expertise in multiple finance-related disciplines including financial accounting, managerial finance, financial analysis, cash management and the development of financial and operational strategies, as well as his African experience, will add valuable skill sets to the Mkango management team and his expertise with the financial aspects of bringing a mine to production will be critical as we move Songwe Hill forward to construction and production.”

Mr Sewell, commented: “It is an honour to join Mkango Resources as CFO at this exciting point in the Company’s development. I look forward to working with the executive team, Board and financiers as we unlock the incredible potential of this project for all stakeholders.”

The Board would like to thank Mr Slater who has served as an outstanding interim CFO during our search for a permanent CFO. Mr Slater will remain available to the Company to assist Mr Sewell with the transition and provide accounting services going forward, as required.

The company also confirms that the £500,000 advance on the further investment by CoTec Holdings Corp (“Cotec”) (further to the company’s press releases of 30 May 2022 and 21 June,2022) has been received by the Company.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

AbouMkango Resources Limited

Mkango's corporate strategy is to develop new sustainable primary and secondary sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean technologies. This integrated Mine, Refine, Recycle strategy differentiates Mkango from its peers, uniquely positioning the Company in the rare earths sector.

Mkango is developing the Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi. Malawi is known as "The Warm Heart of Africa", a stable democracy with existing road, rail and power infrastructure, and new infrastructure developments underway.

In parallel, Mkango and Grupa Azoty PULAWY, Poland's leading chemical company and the second largest manufacturer of nitrogen and compound fertilizers in the European Union, have agreed to work together towards development of a rare earth Separation Plant at Pulawy in Poland (the “Pulawy Separation Plant”). The Pulawy Separation Plant will process the purified mixed rare earth carbonate produced at Songwe Hill.

Through its ownership of Maginito (www.maginito.com), Mkango is also developing green technology opportunities in the rare earths supply chain, encompassing neodymium (NdFeB) magnet recycling as well as innovative rare earth alloy, magnet, and separation technologies. Maginito holds a 42% interest in UK rare earth (NdFeB) magnet recycler, HyProMag (www.hypromag.com), with an option to increase its interest to 49%. Mkango holds 100% of rare earth recycler Mkango Rare Earths UK Limited.

Mkango also has an extensive exploration portfolio in Malawi, including the Mchinji rutile exploration project, the Thambani uranium-tantalum-niobium-zircon project and Chimimbe nickel-cobalt project.

For more information, please visit www.mkango.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of that term under applicable securities laws) with respect to Mkango, its business, HyProMag, Mkango UK, the Pulawy Separation Plant, and Songwe Hill and respective feasibility studies. Generally, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “is expected to”, “scheduled”, “estimates” “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “can”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “might” or “will”, occur or be achieved, or the negative connotations thereof. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, without limiting the foregoing, governmental action relating to COVID-19, the fact that actual results may differ significantly from those projected in the DFS, resource and reserve calculations result in estimates only, market effects on global demand and pricing for the metals and associated downstream products for which Mkango is exploring, researching and developing, factors relating to the development of Songwe Hill and the Pulawy Separation Plant including the inexact nature of capex and opex estimates, changes in economics and government regulation, the positive results of a feasibility study on the Pulawy Separation Plant and delays in obtaining financing or governmental approvals for, and the impact of environmental and other regulations relating to, Songwe Hill and the Pulawy Separation Plant. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

For further information on Mkango, please contact:
Mkango Resources Limited

William Dawes

Alexander Lemon

Chief Executive Officer

President

will@mkango.ca

alex@mkango.ca

Canada: +1 403 444 5979

 

www.mkango.ca

 

@MkangoResources

 

BlytheRay
Financial Public Relations
Tim Blythe
UK: +44 207 138 3204

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Jeff Keating, Caroline Rowe
UK: +44 20 3470 0470

Alternative Resource Capital
Joint Broker
Alex Wood, Keith Dowsing
UK: +44 20 7186 9004/5

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of the Company in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

    Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history. Makar is the second defenseman to win the award over the past three years. He follows Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back defending champions eliminated by Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. “We’ve seen him play this way from Day 1 of the season,” coach Jared Bednar said. “This guy is elite

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Alonso hits two HRs, Mets beat Marlins 5-3

    MIAMI (AP) — Pete Alonso hit two leadoff homers, including a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 Saturday. Alonso’s home run over the left-center field wall against Miami reliever Jimmy Yacabonis (0-1) snapped a 3-3 tie. It was Alonso’s NL-leading 22nd homer of the season and 14th multi-homer game of his career Brandon Nimmo’s third hit, an RBI double in the ninth, increased the Mets' lead. Francisco Lindor doubled and singled and Starling Marte h

  • Lightning live long enough to become the villain

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Lightning's legacy after their three-peat bid comes up two wins short.

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Phils' Harper on IL with broken thumb, no date for return

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a broken left thumb and the Philadelphia Phillies haven't yet announced a timeline for his return. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A to take Harper's roster spot. Harper's thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night. Harper will see a specialist after the team returns to Philadelphia. Beyond t

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon