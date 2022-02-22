MJHL player under investigation for directing racist taunt at First Nation team

Olivier Neven
·Writer
·2 min read
An MJHL player lifted his stick and hands before making what seemed to be a bow-and-arrow gesture toward the opponents from Waywayseecappo First Nation. (Photo via Twitter)
An MJHL player lifted his stick and hands before making what seemed to be a bow-and-arrow gesture toward the opponents from Waywayseecappo First Nation. (Photo via Twitter)

An MJHL (Manitoba Jr. A) player has been suspended after making a racist gesture towards a team from Waywayseecappo First Nation last weekend.

The incident took place after the Dauphin Kings’ 3-2 win over the Wolverines, with a Kings player raising his stick like a bow and seemingly mimicking the firing of an arrow towards his opponents.

The player, identified on the game sheet as 20-year-old defenseman Klim Georgiev, was assessed a gross misconduct penalty, which results in an automatic one-game suspension according to Manitoba Junior Hockey League rules.

The MJHL released a statement shortly following the incident, announcing that there will also be an independent investigation into the matter.

“The MJHL takes situations of this nature very seriously. At this time the player has been suspended with a final decision to follow once a full review has been completed of the incident which includes the use of an external consultant in investigating this matter,” the statement reads.

A league spokesperson declined to offer any additional comment to the CBC, only saying, “out of respect of the ongoing process to deal with this matter, at this time please refer to the statement and information issued last night by the MJHL.”

Dauphin also released a statement about the incident, adding that, “we all must remember that these are young men who are still learning.”

Hockey Indigenous, an organization that promotes Indigenous hockey in North America, took exception to the Kings’ statement, calling it “unacceptable”.

Olympian and former Canadian women’s hockey player Brigette Lacquette of Cote First Nation also weighed in on the issue.

“Allowing this type of behaviour to continue is unacceptable. It’s important to stand up to it and address it. We can no longer sweep behaviour like this under the rug. It doesn’t matter if it’s ‘getting back at the other team’ it’s racist,” she tweeted.

Issues with racism in hockey have resurfaced in the new year, with incidents in the AHL and ECHL in the matter of a few days reigniting the conversation around inclusivity and diversity in the sport.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • QMJHL suspends player for 'inappropriate language' during game against Islanders

    The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced Sunday that Victoriaville Tigres defenceman Alexis Jacques has been suspended for five games under the league's anti-discrimination policy. According to a media release, the suspension was handed out for "inappropriate language" in a game Feb. 18 against the Charlottetown Islanders at the Eastlink Centre. There is no elaboration in the release on the nature of what was said. CBC News contacted the league and the Charlottetown Islanders but was told

  • Trump’s Truth App Climbs to Top Spot in Apple Store on Release Day

    It led apps such as Talking Ben the Dog, HBO Max and TikTok

  • Steve Irwin’s daughter pays tribute to her father on his would-be 60th birthday

    Bindi Irwin said she loved her father ‘with all my heart’ and promised that his legacy lived on, in a post on Instagram.

  • Report: Agents of 150+ NFL draft prospects organizing combine boycott over COVID-19 restrictions

    The NFL told players they could not bring coaches and trainers to the combine. The players aren't happy.

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • Blazers signing Drew Eubanks to 10-day contract

    Adrian Wojnarowski: The Trail Blazers are signing forward Drew Eubanks to a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. Toronto waived Eubanks after a trade deadline deal with the Spurs, where Eubanks played 148 games in parts of the past four seasons. ...

  • Nightbirde death: America’s Got Talent star Jane Marczewski dies from cancer aged 31

    Singer was forced to drop out of competition series in August after her health took ‘a turn for the worse’

  • Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame snubs historic all-Black team for 5th straight year

    The exclusion of the Chatham Coloured All-Stars from the Hall of Fame typifies the paradox of Canadian identity.

  • Russian goalie refuses to wear silver medal after losing men's hockey final

    Ivan Fedotov refused to wear his medal immediately after the men's hockey final at the Winter Olympics.

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Canada's Jones misses curling playoffs at Games, Gushue to play for bronze

    BEIJING — The members of the Canadian women's curling team huddled in the far corner of the Ice Cube on Thursday for a long half-hour wait to learn their Olympic fate. They had done their part by beating Denmark 10-4 but needed help from other teams to make the playoff cut. Occasional glances at the game action on the large video screen were like regular body blows. Sweden finally delivered the knockout punch by defeating South Korea. A 5-4 record left Jennifer Jones in a three-way tie but short

  • Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Friday, Feb. 18

    BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Friday, Feb. 18, at the Beijing Games: ___ BIATHLON MEN'S 15KM MASS START Johannes Thingnes Boe looked like his old self again, dominating from the start and holding his composure through the four shooting stages to win the Olympic gold medal Friday in the biathlon mass start race. The Norwegian great threw his arms in the air as he crossed the line in 38 minutes, 14.4 seconds. Martin Ponsiluoma of Sweden only missed one target in the last shooting an

  • Olympics Live: Youth games hope to include North Korea

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ South Korean Olympic officials say they still want to include North Korea in helping host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the IOC is also interested in the project. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president Lee Kee Heung says the organization will offer North Korea the opportunity to hold the event together. South Korea is hosting the next winter edition of the Youth Olympics in two years’ time in Gangwon province. It will use som

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • Penguins sign D Chad Ruhwedel to 2-year contract extension

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year contract extension on Saturday. The deal carries an average annual value of $800,000 and runs through the 2023-24 season. The extension also gives the 31-year-old some stability. He spent the majority of his first five seasons in Pittsburgh in a reserve role, typically only seeing playing time when other defensemen were injured. But Ruhwedel has taken on a larger role this season, scoring one goal to go his f