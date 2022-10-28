MJ Morris, NC State come from behind to beat Virginia Tech, add to home winning streak

N.C. State did more than win a football game Thursday.

The No. 24 Wolfpack might have resurrected its season just when it seemed it was headed to its worst defeat of the campaign.

It might have found a new quarterback in M.J. Morris, a freshman who stepped into the national spotlight on ESPN and rallied the Pack to a 22-21 victory at Carter-Finley Stadium that had Wolfpack fans standing and roaring at game’s end.

The Wolfpack trailed 21-3 in the second half as the Hokies got some big plays from quarterback Grant Wells, who ran for two scores in the half and burned the Pack with an 85-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Kaleb Smith.

But Morris, who did not start the game, finished it strongly and impressively. He passed to Thayer Thomas for a 35-yard touchdown. He hit tight end Trent Pennix for a 7-yard score.

When Morris teamed up with Thomas for a 20-yard score, the Pack had pulled into a 22-21 lead with 6:38 left in the fourth quarter. A try for a two-point conversion failed but the Wolfpack would not relinquish the lead in winning its 15th consecutive home game.

The Wolfpack defense, burned by the Hokies in the second half, chased after Wells and kept Virginia Tech contained the rest of the night.

Morris, who has a quick release on his throws, finished 20-of-29 passing for 265 yards and three scores as the Pack (6-2, 2-2 ACC), became bowl eligible with the comeback victory.

The Hokes (2-6, 1-4 ACC) could do little right against the Wolfpack defense in the opening half, which ended with the Pack leading 3-0. But Wells, a redshirt junior, opened it up in the second half, hitting Smith for the 85-yard score and then connecting with Smith for 50 yards to set up another TD.

Wells twice scored on runs, his 20-yarder around left end giving the Hokies a 21-3 lead.

It was all defense in the opening half as Chris Dunn’s 35-yard field goal for the Pack provided the only points. The Hokies had less than 100 yards in total offense as the two teams played a grinding, field-position kind of game that left everyone at Carter-Finley restless.

The Pack, denied the chance at an ACC title after losses at Clemson and Syracuse, will host No. 10 Wake Forest in its next game.