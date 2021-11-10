Mizzou Tigers win opener despite lackluster second half against Central Michigan

The Missouri men’s basketball team looked shaky throughout its season opener against Central Michigan, but the Tigers managed to escape with a 78-68 victory on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.

Mizzou was up 45-29 at halftime but only shot 33.3% from the field in the second half. Still, the Tigers steered clear of the upset thanks to the effort of veterans Javon Pickett and Kobe Brown.

Pickett, the sole senior on the roster, led the Tigers with 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting, along with five rebounds and three assists. He had a crucial steal late. Brown scored nine of his 10 points in the final frame. He also had nine rebounds and two assists. UMass transfer Ronnie DeGray III had a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

There were a lot of unknowns heading into this matchup because of the Tigers’ roster turnover, with Brown and Pickett the only two players returning who saw minutes in the rotation last year. Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin elected to go with a lineup of Amari Davis, Pickett, Jarron “Boogie” Coleman, Brown and Jordan Wilmore to start the game. Freshman Yaya Keita was the first sub into the game, coming in early for Wilmore.

The Tigers only had nine players to work with in this one, as Kansas State transfer DaJuan Gordon and freshmen Kaleb Brown and Trevin Brazile were ruled out. Martin had already played every available player less than 12 minutes into the contest.

It took Mizzou some time to find a groove during that span as the team allowed the Chippewas to go an 8-0 run at one point and missed all six of its first shot attempts from beyond the arc.

But then the Tigers came alive, making all three of their next tries from deep. DeGrayhit one in the corner, Coleman hit another and Amari Davis followed to put them up 22-19 at the 9:14 mark. They didn’t trail for the rest of the way in the half and entered the break with a 45-29 lead.

Mizzou’s advantage didn’t hold for long though. Central Michigan went on a 21-6 run to open the second frame to trim the lead to 54-50 with 12:11 left. From there, it was way too close for comfort.

Martin and company pulled out the win, but there were a lot of concerns. It’s clear that this team is going to take some time to mesh.

The Tigers don’t play their second game of the season until Monday, Nov. 19, when they take on the Kansas City Roos at 7 p.m. in Mizzou Arena.