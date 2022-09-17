Mizzou Tigers return to winning ways against FCS Abilene Christian in Columbia

Blair Kerkhoff
·2 min read
Jeff Roberson/AP

The Missouri Tigers improved to 2-1 on Saturday with a 34-17 victory over Abilene Christian at Faurot Field in Columbia:

Here are five takeaways from the Tigers’ win:

Getting back into victory column

Never dismiss a victory, over any opponent. After last week’s lopsided loss at Kansas State, Mizzou needed to walk off the field as a winner. So Missouri accomplished the most important thing Saturday.

The Tigers got it done early with explosive plays and gradually pulled away from their FCS opponent. But Missouri was not without its flaws.

The defense, especially against the run, was a little leaky in the first half. But it collected takeaways on consecutive drives in the second half and Abilene Christian’s offense didn’t get into the end zone until the final two minutes.

Luther Burden returns punts

MU coach Eli Drinkwitz said during the week that punt-return duties would be an open competition, and the Tigers indeed made a change Saturday: to talented true freshman Luther Burden.

The switch paid off immediately. Abilene Christian punted to Burden after the Tigers’ defense opened the game with a three-and-out. Burden fielded the punt on the second hop and went right, blowing past the coverage. His first return TD of the season went for a 78-yard touchdown

So one special teams hole got patched, but others developed leaks. Sean Koetting shanked a punt from midfield in the second quarter and Jack Stonehouse took over. Reliable kicker Harrison Mevis missed field goals from 52 and 39 yards, the first time in his career he’s missed two in a game.

Three touchdown passes for Cook

Brady Cook had a nice day in the passing game. His 79-yard bomb to Dominic Lovett was his best throw of the season.

He added a 6-yard scoring pass to running back Nathaniel Pete on a nifty play call and another red zone score to Lovett.

Cook went 21 for 30 for 292 yards overall against the Wildcats on Saturday. But it wasn’t a perfect game: He lost the ball on a sack and it was recovered in the end zone for a Wildcats touchdown.

Running game slow to develop

The Tigers’ offensive line got little push in the first half, preventing Mizzou from dominating an FCS opponent.

Missouri logged 40 first-half rushing yards. Things opened up in the second half, however, as Peat rumbled for 25 yards, Cody Schrader had a 20-yard run and Cook rolled for 29 yards on a keeper.

In the second half, Missouri rushed for more than 150 yards. Mizzou will need more from its offensive line, which was penalized for holding five times, against Auburn next weekend.

Ready or not, SEC play begins now

Auburn is the opponent next Saturday in the Tigers’ SEC opener. The SEC’s others Tigers opened with victories over Mercer and San Jose State entering Saturday’s game against Penn State.

