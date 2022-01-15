Mizzou Tigers men’s basketball vs. Texas A&M: Prediction, time, TV, lineups

THE DETAILS

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Betting line: Texas A&M by 6.5

About Texas A&M (14-2, 3-0 SEC): Despite being picked to finish 12th in the conference, the Aggies are one of only two teams still undefeated in SEC play, along with Auburn. Texas A&M has beaten Georgia, Arkansas and most recently Mississippi by 16 points, which puts them on a seven-game win streak. ... Texas A&M leads the SEC in three-point shooting percentage (38.1%), which also ranks top-25 in the country. The Aggies are also making 53.9% of their shots from the floor in conference play, which leads the league. ... Henry Coleman III, a 6-foot-8 forward transfer from Duke, has averaged 18.3 points per game on 81.5% shooting, along with 7.3 rebounds across the last three games. KenPom ranks Texas A&M No. 59 (as of Friday afternoon).

About Missouri (7-8, 1-2 SEC): The Tigers suffered their worst loss since 2015 last time out, falling to Arkansas 87-43 on the road. Missouri only scored 15 points in the first half and dug itself into a big deficit early — something that has become a common occurrence this season. Following the loss, Mizzou’s NET ranking dipped to No. 232, which is the worst of any high-major team in the country. ... Forward Kobe Brown remains the only Tiger in double-digit scoring, currently averaging 14.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. KenPom ranks Missouri No. 173 (as of Friday afternoon).

PROJECTED LINEUPS

P No. Texas A&M Ht. Yr. PPG G 1 Marcus Williams 6-2 So. 10.2 G 23 Tyrece Radford 6-2 Fr. 9.3 G 20 Andre Gordon 6-2 Jr. 8.3 F 15 Henry Coleman III 6-8 So. 10.5 F 10 Ethan Henderson 6-8 Sr. 3.0 P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG G 4 Jarron ‘Boogie’ Coleman 6-5 R-Jr. 9.5 G 5 Javon Pickett 6-5 Sr. 9.1 G 12 DaJuan Gordon 6-3 Jr. 8.8 F 23 Trevon Brazile 6-9 Fr. 5.9 F 24 Kobe Brown 6-8 Jr. 14.7

PREDICTION

How will Missouri respond to an absolutely deflating 44-point loss? The response is likely to in no small measure define Saturday’s game.

One of the biggest things to watch in this one will be how the Tigers take care of the ball. They committed 23 turnovers and allowed Arkansas to score 26 points off those mistakes in Wednesday night’s loss. That doesn’t bode well against the Aggies, who are forcing opponents into 18.7 turnovers per game, which is tied for sixth in the country.

Another big key will be Missouri’s ability to defend Texas A&M beyond the arc. The Aggies are the best three-point shooting team in the SEC, whereas the Tigers are dead last in defending the three ball, currently allowing opponents to make 37.2% of their attempts.

As is going to be the case for pretty much every game from here on out, Missouri is not projected to win Saturday. KenPom gives the tigers a 31% chance and the ESPN BPI has their odds at 22.7%.

Texas A&M 82, Missouri 68