Mizzou Tigers gymnastics qualifies for national championships at Saturday NCAA regional

·1 min read
Photo: @MizGym/Twitter

For just the second time in the history of the University of Missouri gymnastics program, the Tigers are headed to the NCAA national championships.

Mizzou qualified Saturday night in Raleigh, North Carolina, claiming one of the region’s two available spots for the April 14-16 national championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

No. 3 Michigan, as regional champion, qualified. And so did the No. 11 Tigers, who recorded a second-place score of 197.425 — a program-best for the NCAA regionals.

Michigan won the session with a score of 197.800, UCLA was third at 197.400 and Iowa State finished fourth at 197.075.

In Fort Worth, MU and Michigan will compete against the top two finishers from the other three regional finals, for a total of eight teams vying for No. 1 at the national championships.

