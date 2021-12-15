Mizzou Tigers football recruiting: Drinkwitz’s historic 2022 class takes shape today

Eliah Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers are preparing to ink a historic 2022 recruiting class.

Drinkwitz has placed a big emphasis on recruiting ever since he took over the football program in December 2019. The coach made a splash with a top-30 class in 2021 but his vision fully comes to life through this year’s efforts, which have the Tigers en route to sign the best class since the modern recruiting era started around two decades ago.

Entering Wednesday, the start of the early national signing period, Mizzou’s 2022 class is ranked No. 13 in the country and fifth in the SEC by 247 Sports. Rivals has the class at No. 17 in the nation and seventh in the SEC.

The Tigers have 15 players committed and expected to sign, highlighted by five-star wide receiver Luther Burden out of East St. Louis High School. The No. 3 overall player in the nation, Burden chose to stay close to home and play for Mizzou over the likes of Georgia and Alabama.

There are also six four-star players on board, including the future under center in Sam Horn, who just won the Georgia 7A state championship and is widely rated as a top-10 quarterback in the country.

This should be an exciting day for Mizzou football. Follow along here for updates throughout.

Recruits expected to sign with Mizzou football

Player, Position, Ranking, Height, Weight, Previous school (Location)





Luther Burden, WR, 5-star, 6-0, 200, East St. Louis (East St. Louis, Illinois)

Sam Horn, QB, 4-star, 6-4, 190, Collins Hill (Suwanee, Georgia)

Tavorus Jones, RB, 4-star, 5-10, 195, Burges (El Paso, Texas)

Deshawn Woods, OL, 4-star, 6-4, 270, Central (Omaha, Nebraska)

Marquis Gracial, DL, 4-star, 6-4, 310, St. Charles (Saint Charles, Missouri)

Isaac Thompson, S, 4-star, 6-2, 205, St. Louis University (St. Louis)

Ja’Marion Wayne, WR, 4-star, 6-3, 180, West (Ballwin, Missouri)

Marcus Scott II, CB, 3-star, 6-2, 170, Conroe (Conroe, Texas)

Xavier Simmons, LB, 3-star, 6-3, 235, Northwest Guilford (Greensboro, North Carolina)

Armand Membou, OL, 3-star, 6-4, 320, Lee’s Summit North (Lee’s Summit, Missouri)

Mekhi Miller, WR, 3-star, 6-1, 185, Blue Valley North (Blue Valley, Kansas)

Jalen Marshall, DL, 3-star, 6-5, 275, St. Thomas Aquinass (Overland Park, Kansas)

Max Whisner, TE, 3-star, 6-6, 240, Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit, Missouri)

Tristan Wilson, OL, 3-star, 6-5, 295, Lebanon (Lebanon, Missouri)

Valen Erickson, OT, 3-star, 6-6, 280, St. Rita (Chicago)

— Source of rankings: 247 Sports (CBS)

* — Announced as signed by the school