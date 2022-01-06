Mizzou Tigers football lands running back transfer who led Division II in rushing

The Missouri Tigers football team added a key commitment through the transfer portal on Wednesday night.

Running back Cody Schrader, who led Division II in rushing last season at Truman State, announced his pledge to Mizzou.

As a sophomore, Schrader had 2,074 rushing yards in 2021, good for 172.8 yards per game, along with 25 rushing touchdowns. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry.

The explosive 5-foot-9 back had 23 runs of at least 20 yards, eight of at least 40 yards and he had six plays for at least 60 yards. He had five games with at least 200 rushing yards.

Schrader, a St. Louis native, adds another option to the Tigers’ running back room after losing All-SEC selection Tyler Badie to the NFL Draft. The position group also adds four-star freshman running back Tavorus Jones.