Mizzou Tigers drop NCAA opener to Arizona, will play loser-out game Saturday evening

Missouri’s reliance on its dominant pitching staff could only carry the Tigers so far in the postseason as they fell to Arizona 2-0 in the first game of the winner’s bracket of the Columbia Regional Saturday afternoon.

No. 15 seed Missouri (37-21) will play the winner of a game between Illinois and Missouri St. later Saturday night, with Arizona (35-20) awaiting the winner of that game on Sunday. The Wildcats will have two chances to clinch a berth to the NCAA Super Regionals.

For the second day in a row, Arizona coach Caitlin Lowe opted to start Hanah Bowen. The Wildcats were the home team after batting first against Illinois on Friday. After throwing 126 pitches on Friday, Bowen tossed a second complete-game, allowing four hits and two walks on 118 pitches. She lowered her season earned-run average from 4.03 to 3.59.

The game’s only runs came on a two-out, two-run home run by Carlie Scupin in the bottom of the fifth inning. The sophomore now has 18 home runs and 54 RBI this season.

The Tigers have struggled offensively has struggled in recent weeks against some of the top country’s top competition. They have not scored more than four runs in a game since May 1.

In the opening game of the tournament, Missouri’s inability to capitalize with runners on the base kept Missouri St. in the game. On Saturday, the Tigers left six on and struggled to create rallies all afternoon.

The Tigers’ best chance came in the bottom of the sixth after Brooke Wilmes singled and Kendyll Bailey missed a home run by two feet for a double, putting two runners in scoring position with one out. But an Alex Honnold pop-out and Kara Daly fly-out to center field ended the threat. MU also left the bases loaded in the third.

Junior Jordan Weber got the start in the circle for the Tigers and kept MU in the game for five innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six.

Despite a 78 minute rain delay with one-out in the bottom of the third inning, she returned and kept the Wildcats off the scoreboard. She didn’t record a clean inning all day, but she stranded seven Wildcats on the bases in the first four innings before Scupin took her deep to left field.

Megan Schumacher worked a scoreless inning in the bottom of the sixth, but Missouri couldn’t muster any offense in the seventh.

Missouri joins No. 6 Alabama as the only seeded teams to lose so far in the NCAA tournament.

The start time for Missouri’s next game is TBD, but the latest it can start is 11 p.m., according to an athletic department spokesperson.