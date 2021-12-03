Mizzou Tigers basketball sputters on offense, suffers 66-45 loss to Liberty on the road

The Missouri Tigers’ offense has been a sore spot throughout the early goings of the 2021-22 college basketball season, and it doesn’t look like it’s getting better anytime soon.

Burdened by a horrendous first-half display that essentially took it out of the contest early, Mizzou (4-4) suffered a 66-45 defeat against Liberty (4-3) in Lynchburg, Virginia on Thursday night.

The Tigers made 14 of 49 (28.6%) shots from the field in the loss. They entered the first road game of the season ranked 315th in the country in three-point shooting, and those woes continued on Thursday when they made 3 of 19 (15.8%) attempts from deep.

The Flames torched Mizzou on their three-pointers, making 11 of 27 three-pointers (40.7%). Guard Darius McGhee had five of those triples. He finished with 20 points, four assists and five steals.

In what has become a startling trend this season, Missouri dug itself a big hole. By the under-16 timeout, the Tigers were already trailing Liberty 11-3. Missouri missed all four of its first shots from the floor, while the Flames made three three-pointers in the opening minutes.

Mizzou did not hit a shot from the field until the 12-minute mark of the first half, on its eighth attempt, a putback bucket from Kobe Brown. Brown was the only MU player to make a field goal in the first half. Even with the basket, the Tigers still trailed by 11 points. And the deficit would only grow.

Cuonzo Martin’s squad entered halftime down 35-14. It marked the program’s fewest points in a first half since a loss to Kansas State on Nov. 23, 2015, when it also had 14 at the break.

Mind you, Mizzou would have only had 11 points in thursday’s first half if not for a weird foul that sent guard Amari Davis to the free-throw line for three shots after the clock was rewinded from zero.

The Tigers shot 3 of 21 (14.3%) from the field and missed all seven of their three-point attempts in the opening frame.

They also committed 15 turnovers in the half, which led to 12 points for Liberty. On the evening, the Tigers committed 19 turnovers.

Story continues

Missouri made more shots from the field in the first four minutes of the second half than it had in the entire first half. The first-half deficit was too steep for Missouri to overcome.

As has been the case for most of this season, Brown was one of the few bright spots for Mizzou. He finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, along with three steals and two assists, for his third double-double of the year.

The Tigers are back at Mizzou Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 7 to face Eastern Illinois at 7 p.m. Central time.