Mizzou Tigers basketball falls apart late in road loss to Alabama

The Missouri Tigers had the game in their grasp, but they let it completely slip from their fingers.

Mizzou led by as many as 14 points on Saturday, but fell apart late in an 86-76 SEC men’s basketball defeat to the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.

The Tigers (8-10, 2-4 SEC) only scored three points in the final six minutes of the game, allowing their opponent to go on an 18-3 run.

Similar to the last time these two teams faced, Missouri got off to a hot start and set the tone early.

Freshman forward Trevon Brazile opened the game with a steal and tomahawk slam dunk. Though Alabama scored a three-pointer after that, the Tigers went on a 12-0 run in a little over two minutes to take a 14-3 lead and force Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats to call a timeout at the 16:30 mark.

Mizzou played well in transition early, scoring seven of those early points off of turnovers.

The Tigers held off the Crimson Tide for a while, but eventually the home team found its groove. Missouri only led 40-36 at halftime.

Missouri built its advantage back up to 14 points in the second half, but once again Alabama worked its way back into the contest.

With under six minutes left, Crimson Tide guard JD Davison drilled a three-pointer. On the ensuing Missouri possession, fellow guard Jahvon Quinerly stole the ball and took it to the other end for an easy layup, tying the score at 73-73.

Alabama kept its run going to take the lead on a second-chance layup from James Rojas with under five minutes left. Missouri was never able to take back its advantage from there.

Here are some key takeaways from the game.

A tale of two halves

For the most part, everything worked in Missouri’s favor in the first half.

The Tigers made 17 of 34 shots from the floor — good for a 50% clip — while holding the Crimson Tide to make just 11 of 34 attempts (32.4%).

Come the second half, Mizzou went 14 of 31 (45.2%) on field goal attempts and had several stretches where it went cold, especially down the stretch. It was the opposite for Alabama, which found its rhythm and went 17 of 30 (56.7%).

Five of those 17 made field goals came from Quinerly, who went 0 for 6 in the first half. He scored all 13 of his points in the second, finishing with the third most points on his team. Guard Jaden Shackelford had 21 points and seven rebounds while Davison scored 17 points.

The Tigers also struggled more taking care of the ball in the second half. They only committed three turnovers in the first half, resulting in five points off turnovers for the Crimson Tide. But those numbers ballooned to eight turnovers and 16 Alabama points from those mistakes in the final frame.

Getting to the line

Missouri’s ability to get to the free-throw line was a huge factor when these squads faced back on Jan. 8.

In that game, the Tigers had 11 more chances at the charity stripe, making 21 shots there compared to 11 for the Crimson Tide.

Mizzou didn’t have nearly as many free opportunities away from its home court in Saturday’s game, and it made all the difference.

Through the first half, Missouri had just two shots at the free-throw line whereas Alabama got there 14 times — making nine shots.

It was more of the same in the second half. The Crimson Tide ended the contest with 29 shots at the charity stripe, of which they made 21. The Tigers only had five such shots through the entire game, making three of those.

Allowing easy buckets

The last time these two teams played, another one of the biggest keys for Mizzou to get the win was its ability to create extra opportunities on offense. In that first matchup, the Tigers had 17 second chance points compared to 11 for Alabama.

Saturday’s contest was a different story.

The Crimson Tide were the beneficiaries this time around. They finished with a 23-14 advantage on the offensive boards and used those extra possessions wisely.

Though the Tigers scored 22 second chance points of their own, they allowed 24 such points to Alabama — many of which came at critical junctures in the game.