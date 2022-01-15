Mizzou Tigers basketball blows 10-point halftime lead, falls to Texas A&M at home

The Missouri Tigers men’s basketball team led by as many as 13 points on Saturday but repeatedly let Texas A&M back into the game en route to a 67-64 loss at Mizzou Arena.

Mizzou (7-9, 1-3 SEC) allowed the Aggies (15-2, 4-0 SEC) to make 15 of 29 shots (51.7%) in the second half and was outscored by 13 points in the final frame, wiping away the Tigers’ double-digit advantage at the break.

The Tigers also committed 11 turnovers in the half and 17 in the game.

Despite all of that, Mizzou had a shot to win it at the end. But a last-second heave from guard Jarron ‘Boogie’ Coleman wouldn’t fall.

At the start of the contest, everything was going in Mizzou’s favor.

The Tigers made their first four shots, including two three-pointers from guard DaJuan Gordon, while the Aggies missed their first five. With Mizzou off to a 10-0 start, Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams called timeout with 16:53 left and took out all of his starters.

The Aggies didn’t score a point through the first two media timeouts. Mizzou played with intensity on defense, forcing A&M to miss 13 consecutive shots. Mizzou was up 12-2 when it endured its own scoring drought — the Tigers missed nine shots in a row.

The Aggies went nearly nine minutes without any points, then scored 12 in a little over three minutes to make it a 18-12 game with 8:04 remaining in the first half.

But as many times as Texas A&M tried to get back into the game, the Tigers seemed to have a response. They held a 34-24 lead at halftime; the Aggies shot just 26.5% in the first half and Missouri outscored them 20-12 in the paint.

Texas A&M started the second half well, cutting MU’s lead to four, but Missouri had a response. Within a few minutes, the lead was back in double-digits, 51-41.

But that didn’t last long. The Tigers once again let down their guard. The Aggies went on a 7-0 run in less than two minutes to make it a three-point game at 51-48 with a little under nine minutes left.

The game was a closely contested affair the rest of the way, Missouri no longer in control.

With a little over a minute left, Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford sank a layup and the Aggies led 63-61. Forward Kobe Brown then had a chance to tie the game with a bonus free-throw opportunity, but he missed the shot.

The Aggies made two free throws with around 30 seconds left, once again proving they weren’t going to let off the gas like the Tigers had throughout.

With Missouri trailing 65-61 with six seconds left, guard Coleman drained a three to make it a one-point game. After A&M made two shots at the line, Missouri had 3.8 seconds left to win it.

But their final shot banged off the heel of the rim, and they dropped a game they should have won.