Mizzou’s Sunday women’s basketball game at Vandy postponed because of COVID issues

Fresh off its upset of No. 1 South Carolina, the Missouri women’s basketball program is on pause because of COVID issues.

The Tigers’ game at Vanderbilt (9-5) on Sunday has been postponed due to “a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining” within the Mizzou program, per an athletic department news release.

Missouri (12-2) only had eight players available against South Carolina on Thursday for the same reason. New SEC policies released last week state that games will continue as scheduled if the affected team has at least seven scholarship players and one countable coach available — a threshold the Tigers now don’t meet.

Star Aijha Blackwell was among those out for MU’s 70-69 victory over the Gamecocks. Now, the outbreak has apparently spread to others on the team.

The Tigers are scheduled to face Auburn on Jan. 6 next. It remains to be seen whether that game, set for 7 p.m. at Mizzou Arena, will be played or not.