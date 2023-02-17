Mizzou men’s basketball vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Lineups, TV, tipoff time

THE DETAILS

What: Mizzou basketball vs. Texas A&M Aggies

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Mizzou Arena (Columbia, Missouri)

TV: ESPN2

Odds: Missouri 46.3% to win (ESPN Analytics)

STARTING LINEUPS

P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG F 24 Kobe Brown 6-8 Sr. 16.1 F 35 Noah Carter 6-6 Jr. 9.1 G 5 D’Moi Hodge 6-4 Sr. 13.8 G 4 Deandre Gholston 6-5 Sr. 10.5 G 10 Nick Honor 5-10 Jr. 8.3 P No. Texas A&M Ht. Yr. PPG G 4 Wade Taylor IV 6-0 So. 15.3 G 0 Dexter Dennis 6-5 Sr. 8.8 G 23 Tyrece Radford 6-2 Sr. 13.5 F 15 Henry Coleman III 6-8 Jr. 10.0 F 34 Julius Marble 6-9 Jr. 9.4

About Texas A&M (19-7, 11-2 SEC):

The Aggies began conference play with five consecutive wins, including a win over Missouri. They currently sit in second place in the Southeastern Conference with losses to just Arkansas and Kentucky on the road. Texas A&M is coming off a 62-56 win over Arkansas on Wednesday night. The Aggies trailed 49-44 with 8:10 remaining before finishing the game on an 18-7 run.

Wade Taylor enters Saturday’s matchup having scored at least 18 points in the past three games. Tyrece Radford has scored in double figures in each of the last eight games as well. As a team, the Aggies shot 32 free throws in the first meeting against Missouri. All five starters scored in double figures as well.

About Missouri (19-7, 7-6):

Missouri followed its biggest win of the season with a major clunker. The Tigers trailed for the entire game in an 89-56 road loss to Auburn on Tuesday night. The Tigers were outrebounded 48-25, shot 22.7% from behind the arc and just couldn’t seem to get their best players going offensively. Sean East led the way with 14 points but was one of two players on Missouri to commit four turnovers. Kobe Brown attempted just seven shots after shooting 8-for-15 against Tennessee. Deandre Gholston, one game after his second buzzer beater of the year, made one of his 10 attempts from the floor.

While Missouri doesn’t need a win on Saturday by any means, it would help the Tigers recover from such a demoralizing loss. Texas A&M defeated Missouri 82-64 in the first meeting of the season. The Tigers were outrebounded 41-21 as the Aggies dominated from the tip. The Aggies led by 18 at the half and Missouri couldn’t get closer than four points in the second half.