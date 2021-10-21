Mizzou loses team captain Case Cook, two defensive players to season-ending injuries

Three Missouri Tigers football players have been lost for the season, program officials announced Thursday afternoon.

Mizzou will be without offensive lineman Case Cook, defensive lineman Chris Turner and defensive back Mason Pack for the rest of the year. A team spokesperson declined to provide details on the injuries the three had suffered.

Cook, a team captain and staple on the offensive line, is a big loss for Mizzou. He missed two games earlier this season with an undisclosed injury, but he had played in each of the Tigers’ three most recent contests. The starting right guard talked to reporters Wednesday and gave no indication at that time of any serious injury.

Turner, a graduate student, played 207 snaps on the defensive line through seven games this season, per Pro Football Focus. He had produced nine total tackles, five of which were unassisted. He had to be helped off the field after getting hurt last Saturday against Texas A&M. This appears to be the end of his career as a Tiger, per a social media post.

Pack saw limited action as a backup in the first six games of the season, but he didn’t play a snap against the Aggies last week. He had played on just nine total snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Tigers are 3-4 this season and winless in SEC games. They don’t play this week, resuming their season on Oct. 30 at Vanderbilt.