Mizzou basketball remains perfect with blowout win over Coastal Carolina

Three nights after Missouri started slow in a win over Mississippi Valley State, the Tigers did just the opposite.

At the first media timeout, Missouri (6-0) already led by eight, ultimately cruising to an 89-51 win over Coastal Carolina at Mizzou Arena. Once again, the Tigers continued to show signs of growth defensively after a prolific offensive start to the season.

The Tigers’ defense forced 27 turnovers, compared to nine on the offensive end. Missouri held Coastal to a season-worst 51 points on 24.6% shooting. Coastal Carolina made 15 field goals on the night.

Missouri State transfer Isiaih Mosley led the way for the Tigers with 14 first-half points. He finished with 23 on the night on 10-of-15 shooting. Wednesday marked the third consecutive game in which Mosley has scored in double figures. More importantly for Missouri, he committed just three turnovers after a season-high five against Mississippi Valley State. He also had two steals.

D’Moi Hodge tallied 18 points for the second consecutive game, adding seven assists and five rebounds. He has scored in double figures in all but one game so far. He also had five steals to add to his 2.8 steals-per-game average coming into the contest. Hodge was named SEC Player of the Week for the last week.

Missouri senior Kobe Brown grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and scored 17 points.

The Tigers assisted on 27 of their 35 made field goals on the night. Fourteen different players entered the game for Missouri and nine got into the scoring column. The Tigers also had 39 of their points come from the bench, which was more than the 27 points Coastal Carolina got from its starting five.

The Tigers will face Houston Baptist at 11 a.m. Central on Saturday in the team’s seventh game of the year.