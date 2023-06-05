Mizzou basketball lands 7-foot-5 transfer from Oral Roberts. Here’s what he brings MU

Mizzou basketball coach Dennis Gates has his big man. Former Oral Roberts center Connor Vanover announced Sunday evening that he has committed to MU out of the transfer portal.

The 7-foot-5 Vanover began his career at Cal. He transferred to Arkansas and then again to ORU.

Vanover started 34 games for the Golden Eagles last season. He averaged a career-best 12.7 points in 25.8 minutes per game. He also averaged only 1.4 fouls despite blocking more than twice as many shots (3.2) per contest.

Here’s a look at how he fits the Tigers...

From ORU, Connor Vanover could be impact player for Mizzou

Vanover gives Gates his long-awaited experienced big, something the Tigers were sorely lacking throughout last season. Kobe Brown had to handle much of the rebounding load for Missouri before Mohamed Diarra came on toward the end of the season.

Weighing 227 pounds, the new addition won’t be among the bulkiest players in the SEC. However, he adds an element of height that the Tigers simply didn’t have.

Vanover averaged 7.2 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles along with 3.2 blocks per game last season. His rebounding high came against Western Illinois, when he grabbed 14 rebounds.

Gates has also made it clear that any portal additions were going to have to fit into the system he prefers, featuring strong defense and an emphasis on shooting the three. Vanover has proven himself willing to take those shots, especially for someone of his height. He made 32.4% of his 142 attempts from beyond the arc last season.

His willingness to take some of those shots could help space the floor for the Tigers, further helping the cause against some of the SEC’s elite bigs.

Mizzou pickup Connor Vanover has some SEC experience

Vanover made 51.7% of his total field goal attempts in 2022-23, the best percentage of his career. Last season was his first with the Golden Eagles after playing the previous two in Fayetteville.

He joins the Tigers with that SEC experience from his time with the Razorbacks. He averaged 16.7 minutes per game his first season with Arkansas, before taking the court in just 15 games in 2021-22 and leaving after the season.

Coming out of high school at Findlay Prep in Nevada, Vanover was a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and started his career at Dennis Gates’ alma mater in Berkeley. He was also rated as a three-star portal prospect by 247Sports.

The Star has partnered with the Columbia Daily Tribune for coverage of Missouri Tigers athletics.