Mizzou basketball coach Dennis Gates adds first 2023 recruit: point guard from Florida

Mizzou on Wednesday picked up its first Class of 2023 commitment for men’s basketball: Florida point guard Anthony Robinson.

Robinson committed to Mizzou after taking an official visit to Columbia. A 6-foot-3 guard from Tallahassee, Florida, Robinson is a three-star recruit who also holds offers from Florida State, Auburn and Texas Tech, among others.

He told 247Sports that associate coach Charlton Young played a key role in his recruitment process, including before Young even worked for Missouri. The first coaching hire for new head coach Dennis Gates, Young previously worked at Florida State under Leonard Hamilton for nine seasons. Gates also previously worked as an assistant at Florida State.

Robinson attends Florida State University School, also referred to as Florida High, which is sponsored by Florida State University. The guard was offered by Missouri in April, just weeks after Young was introduced as the top assistant coach in Columbia.

As a junior at Florida High, Robinson averaged 15 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists along to go with 2.8 steals per game, and he helped lead his high school team to a state championship.