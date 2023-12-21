These Mizuno Masters Edition Irons Are Too Gorgeous to Hit

Every once in a while a product comes along that makes you stop in your tracks and admire its beauty, and these new Mizuno Pro 241 Masters Edition Irons are exactly that. Now, using green and yellow on a Masters branded product is far from groundbreaking, but what really makes these shine (literally and metaphorically) is the chroma finish which shifts appearance in different lighting. Official Masters logos and yellow paint fills seal the deal.

Truth be told, it's hard to see many people doing anything other than hanging these up on a wall. Nevertheless, technology-wise, this year's MP 241 irons feature more compact head sizes and increased ball speeds resulting from what the brand calls a breakthrough in the grain flow forging process. Compared to the previous generation, the top lines have become thinner and blade lengths have become shorter, all while packing a bigger punch. ⁠

The 7-piece set is priced at ¥269,500 JPY, approximately $1900 USD, and can be reserved now through January 20 online via Mizuno Golf JP.⁠ Purchases are limited to one per customer and also include a special headcover (if you're into that sort of thing). Time to find a Japan connect.