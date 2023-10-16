Mizuno Innovates with "Wave Prophecy Moc" Hybrid Shoe

Mizuno, often keeping a more low-key profile compared to industry titans like Nike and adidas, has continued to be among athletes' and sneakerheads' favorite brands for nearly 120 years.

Looking ahead, the Osaka-based brand introduces the "Wave Prophecy Moc," a hybrid shoe blending classic moccasin style with Mizuno's iconic Wave Prophecy sole unit. This design, a favorite throughout 2023, boasts an all-black leather upper, suede midsole accents, a glossy heel counter and interchangeable black/white laces. The "Wave Prophecy Moc" prioritizes comfort and durability, featuring an inner sock liner for ankle support and an abrasion-resistant rubber outsole called "X10," ensuring longevity.

Whether for sports or casual wear, the Mizuno "Wave Prophecy Moc" promises to make a statement. The release is scheduled for October 28, priced at $199 USD and will be available online, at Mizuno stores and select global retailers.

