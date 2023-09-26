Mizuki Inoue unhappy with UFC win over Hannah Goldy after three-year layoff

LAS VEGAS – Mizuki Inoue beat Hannah Goldy with a unanimous decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 228 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Inoue, who returned from a three-year layoff for her first win since August 2019.

Hannah Goldy vs. Mizuki Inoue

Mizuki Inoue

Result: Mizuki Inoue def. Hannah Goldy via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Updated records: Inoue (15-6 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Goldy (6-4 MMA, 1-4 UFC)

Key stats: Inoue has nine of her 15 career wins by submission, but hasn’t had a finish since July 2016.

Inoue on the fight's key moment

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Mizuki of Japan punches Hannah Goldy in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“It was my first time in three years, so I’m glad that I was able to win that fight. But at the same time, I wasn’t too happy with my performance. I wasn’t able to show the fans what I can do in the octagon. Next time, I’m looking to showcase what I can do.”

Inoue on Goldy and ring rust

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Hannah Goldy battles Mizuki of Japan in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“I think the first reason (it was a hard fight) is obviously Hannah came here to fight, and she had an excellent game plan to try to not let me do what I want to do. But at the same time, it was my first time in three years, so I was a little bit rusty. Everything combines into one, so next time I’ll try to do a better performance.”

Inoue on what she wants next

“Well, I really don’t have anyone in specific that I want to fight. I’m just willing to fight anybody the UFC puts against me. I’m just going to wait for the UFC to (give me a) fight. I’m just going to be training toward that fight to win that fight. In terms of timing, since I have no injuries in this fight, I would like to get back into the octagon as soon as possible.”

To hear more from Inoue, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 228.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie