Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], October 18 (ANI): After not reporting any new COVID-19 cases for a day, eight new cases were reported in Mizoram, Government of Mizoram said on Sunday.

As per the State's Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the total cases in the state stand at 2,253, with 108 active cases.

The State has not reported any death due to the disease. (ANI)