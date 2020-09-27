Mizoram reports 30 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], September 27 (ANI): Mizoram reported 30 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Sunday, according to the State Government.

"Mizoram reports 30 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 1,865, including 1,316 discharged cases. The active cases stand at 549," said the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID count surged to 5,992,533, which is inclusive of 9,56,402 active cases, 49,41,628 cured, discharged or migrated and 94,503 fatalities. (ANI)

