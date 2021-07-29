Mize expected to start for the Tigers against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (35-65, fifth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (49-55, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Alexander Wells (1-0, 4.36 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (5-5, 3.64 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Baltimore will meet on Thursday.

The Tigers are 28-22 in home games in 2020. Detroit is slugging .399 as a unit. Akil Baddoo leads the club with a .496 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Orioles have gone 18-34 away from home. Baltimore has slugged .396 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a .542 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario ranks second on the Tigers with 33 extra base hits and is slugging .402.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 48 extra base hits and 36 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .286 batting average, 5.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .247 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Jonathan Schoop: (back), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Tyler Wells: (wrist), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Keegan Akin: (covid-19 protocols), Anthony Santander: (covid-19 protocols), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Chris Davis: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press