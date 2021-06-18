Miyazaki mangoes: All you need to know about world’s most expensive mango that can cost upto Rs 2.7 lakh

Known as the King of fruits, mango is considered to be one of the most delicious fruits. It is available in various varieties including Himsagar, Chausa, Alphonso, Kesar, Dasheri, and many others. You may have heard about many of these but do you know about Miyazaki mangoes? The most expensive variety of mango which is native to Japan has been cultivated in India and Bangladesh as well. It is also found in Thailand and the Philippines.

NDTV reports that the price of Miyazaki can go up to Rs 2.7 lakh for a box containing two Miyazaki mangoes.

In order to cultivate this variety of mango, DNA reports that warm weather and long hours of sunshine are required. These mangoes weigh around 350 grams and are called Eggs of Sunshine due to their shape and flaming red colour. They are also known as Taiyo-no-Tomago in Miyazaki, Japan.

Reportedly, a couple in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur have cultivated Miyazaki mangoes on their farm but had to hire four guards for the safety of their produce. Hindustan Times reports that Rani and Sankalp Parihar planted the saplings of the mango trees some years back. It was locally known that their orchid had Eggs of Sunshine and last year, there was theft at their orchard. In order to protect the world's most expensive mangoes from being stolen, the couple now has four guards and six dogs guarding the orchard.

A report in the Daily Star states that in Bangladesh's Dhaka, RMG entrepreneur Omar Faruque Bhuiyan has been able to grow Miyazaki mangoes on his rooftop garden. It further mentions that the mango is being cultivated in many parts of Bangladesh including the Khagrachhari district where Mong Setu Chowdhury and Hlashimong Chowdhury are cultivating Miyazaki mangoes.

Read more on India by Firstpost.