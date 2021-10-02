Miya Marcano: Body believed to be missing teenager is found, Florida sheriff says

Gustaf Kilander
·1 min read

A body believed to be that of missing woman Miya Marcano, 19, has been found, a Florida Sheriff has said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference on Saturday that “everyone wanted this outcome to be different”.

He added that detectives have notified her family, but that they are still waiting for an official confirmation on the identity of the body to be determined by the medical examiner. Mr Mina added that a purse was found alongside the body that held her ID and other belongings.

Ms Marcano had been missing since 22 September. Mr Mina said they found the body in a wooded area of Tymber Skan on the Lake Condominiums in Orlando at around 10.45am on Saturday.

Ms Marcano had been studying at Valencia College, having moved to Orlando from Pembroke Pines, north of Miami.

