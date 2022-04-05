The "Mixie" Is the Ultimate It Haircut for Spring

1970s-style big hair is experiencing a resurgence in the 2020s. Over the last two years, the popularity of curtain bangs, the shag and the mullet have proved that classic '70s haircuts are once again relevant. I'm convinced of this, thanks to a hybrid pixie-mullet haircut I've been seeing all over my Instagram and TikTok feeds.

The "mixie" cut is somewhat of a crossover between a pixie and a mullet. To achieve this look, you'll need to trim the hair short at the front like the pixie cut, and have longer hair at the back like the mullet cut. If you aren't ready to commit to the actual chop, consider styling a wig in your preferred cut or trying a quick weave option.

Before your next hair appointment, get some inspiration from a few variations of the mixie hairstyle below.

Rock 'n' roll-chic mixie

Mixie Bangs

Slicked-back mixie

Blonde mixie

Messy-chic mixie