Mixed results for Canadian women at beach volleyball world championships

TLAXCALA CITY, Mexico — There were mixed results for Canadian women at the beach volleyball world championships on Saturday in Mexico.

Canadian duo Sarah Pavan and Molly McBain lost a tough 21-19, 21-15 match to Switzerland's Esmee Bobner and Zoe Verge-Depre in Pool H preliminary play.

The Canadians had four less attacks (28-24), but led in blocks (4-1) and had less unforced errors (five to Switzerland's 12) but still came up short.

The Canadian team of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson overpowered Imane Yakki and Mahassine Siad of Morocco 21-9, 21-10 in Pool D preliminary play.

The Canadians led in attacks (24-10), digs (7-5) and were tied in blocks (2-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2023.

The Canadian Press