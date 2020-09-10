Mixed Messages for Entertainment Biz as Toronto Heats Up

Naomi Watts and David Oyelowo’s Oscar and Golden Globe nominations gave them the clout to produce several films. But nothing could have prepared the actors — or their sales agents — for trying to sell those features at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival (Sept. 10-20) during a global pandemic.

“There were endless calls with countless people on how to approach this, and yes, it would be much better to have a packed audience,” Watts says of arranging the TIFF premiere of her Endeavor Content-repped drama “Penguin Bloom.” “But we felt this was the right time, because this is a hopeful story.”

Oyelowo, who makes his directorial debut with the CAA/Endeavor Content-sold fantasy adventure “The Water Man,” faced similar struggles, but he sees an upside to this year’s downsized TIFF. “Virtual Cannes was fairly successful as a market, and I think Toronto has supercharged that in combining virtual, drive-in and socially distanced screenings,” he says. “I think it ‘eventizes’ the films even more, because people are elated to hear that something is happening, as opposed to everything just being at a standstill.”

Buyers, sellers, filmmakers and execs are hoping such optimism is warranted. But with many elements of TIFF upended — 48-hour windows for online press and industry screenings, isolated home viewers and a greatly reduced lineup (from more than 330 films to just over a third of that) — the jury is still out.

“We’re all control freaks, but at the fall festivals this year, there’s no way of controlling anything,” one top sales rep says. “You can’t control the way audiences watch a movie, where they watch it and who they’re sitting next to, so that you can put yourself in the best position to win. In this case, those things aren’t there. For sellers, it’s terrifying.”

So are the numbers. In 2018, 71 TIFF films sold, including 53 that landed domestic distribution deals, and last year, 81 films sold, including 51 domestically. But this year, there are just over 60 official selections and special presentations on the official slate, and only 42 available to buy. To expand its unofficial market, the fest announced TIFF Industry Selects, a curated selection of 30 additional films available for sale (though less than a quarter of those are English-language titles).

On the hopeful side, sales agents have booked more than 40 private screenings for additional films that are not playing in the festival.

“We’re trying to figure out ways to support festivals,” says UTA Independent Film Group partner/co-head Rena Ronson, who has Viggo Mortensen’s directorial debut, “Falling,” and a film package for sale. “Sometimes that’s having a film play there, and sometimes it’s creating a market environment in conjunction with the festival or alongside the festival.”

The reduced lineup comes as no surprise, given concerns about fests as a platform, plus online piracy worries and fewer finished films in the pipeline. But another big reason is that numerous high-profile projects are being held back.

“Next year is going to be incredibly busy because many people are waiting to show their movies [then],” says CAA Media Finance co-head Roeg Sutherland, who has a slightly fewer than usual slate of 12 films up for sale.

As IFC Films executive VP of acquisitions and production Arianna Bocco notes: “Anything that has theatrical potential or isn’t looking for a timed release is going to hold until next year to sell. I’ve talked to a number of [sales agents] who’ve decided to hold off. They’re going to sell a few things in the fall, in Toronto. But for the most part, my understanding is that they’re going to wait until 2021.”

Notes Sutherland: “Initially we were holding movies for Venice and Toronto, hoping for a ‘normal-ish’ market where you would sell North American rights. But there is a huge appetite right now for content, and the industry has been creative in meeting that demand.”

He points to Sony’s “innovative” deal with Apple for a streaming release of the Tom Hanks-toplined action film “Greyhound” after it was set for theaters this summer.

For others, internal economics rule decisions to sell or hold films. “If you have an independent film that is financed with equity, [you can] probably hold off until things get better by the New York Film Festival, Sundance or Berlin,” says UTA Independent Film Group’s Nick Shumaker. “Bigger films that rely on pretty complex financing structures don’t always have the luxury to wait, because you’re dealing with delivery dates, performance sales dates to serve pre-sales and institutional lenders that want to see their money back.”

Story continues